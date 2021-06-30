Every truth has two sides; it is as well to look at both, before we commit ourselves to either. – Aesop
This week Tina challenges us to try One Photo Two Ways. When I was biking the other morning, I noticed the different looks of the barley field while I was passing by. One single field showed me many faces.
But when the sun came shining through – I smiled, and the whole field smiled back at me.
I also set the focus on the swaying heads…
and then on the stems below. But it is the same field and the same barley we see.
Thank you all for last week’s great inspiration, It Is a wonderful world we are living in! Now It’s up to you to choose your own approach, including the use of editing tools. We look forward to seeing the results – please link them to Tina’s original post and use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you in the WP Reader.
An important announcement. We are excited to announce a special event for the month of July. Several of our previous Guest Hosts have agreed to lead the Lens-Artists challenge. We’re sharing their themes in advance and hope you’ll join us and them in the coming weeks. They include:
July 3 John Steiner of Journeys With Johnbo will present “On the Water”
July 10 Anne Sandler of Slow Shutter Speed will present “Black and White”
July 17 Rusha Sams of Oh The Places We See will present “Getting Away”
July 24 Beth Smith of Wandering Dawgs will present “Along Back Country Roads”
July 31 Ana Campo of Anvica’s Gallery will present “Postcards”
Please be sure to check out their always-interesting and beautiful blogs, and join us in supporting them as they lead us each Saturday in the coming month. Until then, please remember to stay safe and be kind.
12 reaktioner på ”Lens Artists Challenge #154 – One Photo Two Ways”
Such an excellent quote, followed by the most beautiful photo essay. I wonder if the farmer sees the beauty of the barley as you do.
Yes, that field is smiling with you, Ann Christine!
Weaving your little bit of magic, as you do so well, Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
Very creative captures 🙂
Wonderful points of view A-C. Well photographed and presented. Great color and clarity.
You showed your amazing talent photographing that barley field Ann-Christine! Beautiful images to demonstrate the challenge.
These are beautiful and creative images.
Interesting the way you brought us closer to barley from a long distance.
Love the artistic click.
👍👍👍👍👍
Love how you took one field and shared many sights within it. Excellent!
The single strands of barley are amazing. You have given us such a good close up and detailed look at the intricate structure of the barley strands. I enjoyed your response to this challenge !
An amazing tutorial on finding beauty in different ways from a single scene Ann-Christine. You did WAY morethan ”two ways” and showed how much variety and wonder can be found if only we seek it out. Marvelous!
These photos are interesting views of the same field, Ann-Christine!