Midsummer is here, and we are leaving for the celebration – to stay at our summer house for the weekend. But, on the road…as always, a walk in Ronneby Brunnspark. A must every summer, every week.
It might still be – at least to me …
Wishing you all a Happy Midsummer!
10 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby Brunn”
WOW, such great colours!
Happy midsummer, dear Ann Christine, and thanks for sharing these great pictures
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
So serene, need some peace like this
Glad midsommar. I’m sure you will have a wonderful time. I know I had one, the year I visited friends for this celebration.
A beautiful place Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
Without any doubt a place to linger…
Happy Midsummer! that is a dream place!
What an idyllic setting !
I want to be there! Happy Midsummer, Ann Christine!
What a beautful place, Ann-Christine.
Have a lovely weekend!
This is paradise!