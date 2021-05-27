After a really cold and wet spell, we’ve had som glorious evenings. I’d love to have you with me for a late Spring walk.
It seems never is the light perfect for photography 24 hours a day – but, right now it is.
The numerous marsh- marigolds shine in the darker areas…
…and in the last sunlit meadow, buckbean stand like candles along the path.
Time to return home before it gets too cold – thank you for letting me borrow some of your delightful company!
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Late Evening Walk”
The last twoo shots are my favorites.
A lovely walk – I especially enjoyed your photos of all the details as I’m sure that’s what I’d be looking for myself 😉 And that final shot of the rape field is gorgeous!
Dear Ann-Christine,
thank you very much for sharing your brilliant photographs.
The weather is like yours here, glorius evenings but murky mornings – ideal for us late risers.
Enjoy your walks
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
It’s always a pleasure to look at life through your eyes 🙂 🙂
Such a lovely walk in beautiful light.
When I saw the header image, I knew the post would be from you, A C! I’d love to be with you for a late Spring walk……
Oh my goodness, thank you for taking us along. The light is simply beautiful and really complements the sights you saw.
Thank you very much for sharing this wonderful walk. Totti will always be present in your heart. 😘
What a lovely walk, Leya!
So sad for Milo to be without his pal. That image does have lovely light…maybe the light where Totti now walks. ❤
I really enjoyed this walk Ann-Christine. I am sure Totti was there as well 🙂🙂
It was a pleasure walking with you and except for the water, much of what you shared reminds me a lot of the park. Heading there again tomorrow morning before the rain arrives. 🙂
Milo will be with you forever! 🐶
Thank you for the beautiful walk