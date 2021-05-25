Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #Cool Colours – Blue and Green

For Tina this week, Cool Colours – let’s explore some ways the cooler colors appear in our world. Personaly, I prefer warmer tones, so they are my start and finish in this collection.
…and you will have a great view of a beautifully dressed woman in a theatre in Denmark.
Back in Sweden again, how about an enchanting ”bracelet” made of glass from Tiffany lamps?
Or why not accompany some cool dinosaurs in the biggest stone pond in Europe?
When my adventurous senses have been satisfied –
Blue and green go so well together, don’t they? Please go to Tina’s cool post for more inspiration!
Thank you for all your magical Spots and Dots last week – you really came up with the most creative and surprising posts! And I do believe you had fun with it – and so had we!
We hope you also enjoy this week's Cool Colors and will join us with your own examples.
Stunning pictures!
Magnificent , a bit scary too but amazing closeups.
hi a. c. a wonderful mix of blue and green my favorite is the last picture.
best regards robert
A great selection of photos – I love the Tiffany bracelet and that last shot of the tree in particular 🙂
These are wonderful cool colors. My favorite is the dinosaur.
That bracelet is fabulous, Ann-
Christine, and I’m only viewing this on my phone. Will pop back later for a better look. Last night we watched an episode of National Geographic about your beautiful country. The pines and the lakes… And the snow 🤗💕💕
Beautiful set of photos. The Tiffany bracelet is beautiful
Nature gives us a lot of blues and greens, but that first one is a super image.I loved the penultimate photo, the blue of the evening, the dense copse of trees, and the lush grass everywhere.
Hi Leya
I adore the whimsy of your blue-green dinosaur statue and that Tiffany glass bracelet is to die for. Your sixth photo, however, is my favorite – it is very striking. The sense of perspective, the way the gorgeous clouds draw the eyes in and the strong shafts of sunlight below the clouds at top right are wonderful, and the wispy grasses along the foreground margin are a great contrast to the clouds. Lovely photo.
Here’s my entry for this week’s challenge even though Great Blue Herons aren’t really blue at all:
Best, Babsje
Ooo, just wonderful, all of them, but that bracelet is out of this world! 😮
Dear Ann-Christine,
we like the combination of green and blue although you say in German ”Grün und Blau ziert eine Sau” (green and blue adorns a pig). That goes back to Goethe’s normative ”Theory of Colour”. For Goethe those colours are an unharmonious combination which are neighbours on the colour circle. That is based on a wholistic theory of colours. Consequently the harmonious colour combinations are the complimentary colours as all primary colours are represented there (f.e. Red > Green {Yellow + Blue})
We love most the first and the second last of your pictures.
Thanks for sharing and wishing you a great day
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
That bracelet is gorgeous!
I love the twoo snake heads 🙂
Beautiful!
Wonderful collection!
Bracelets from Tiffany lamps? Were they expensive bracelets?
And like your take on the blue and green
The theatre woman had a great costume
Love the dinosaurs! I thought they were serpents until I read your description, but anyway they look really wonderful!
Oh, do I, do I dare to climb up into the spring sunshine . . . hmph . . . I was not talking to you, my back – stop laughing, I can dream !!
Beautiful and fascinating!! 💚💙
Wonderful selection
The Denmark lady is so simple yet beautiful
Thank you AC
Amazing photos. So colorful 😍
I so enjoyed these images. Beautiful gifts of blue and green
I do love your selections for this challenge A-C The colours in the meadow make it my favourite 🙂 🙂
Oh my Ann Christine. I loved the images in this post.
You always have such interesting photos!