Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #Cool Colours – Blue and Green

For Tina this week, Cool Colours – let’s explore some ways the cooler colors appear in our world. Personaly, I prefer warmer tones, so they are my start and finish in this collection.

Flowers in this combination offer my senses great delight… But, get a bit cooler and land on a blue-green halfmoon…

…and you will have a great view of a beautifully dressed woman in a theatre in Denmark.

Back in Sweden again, how about an enchanting ”bracelet” made of glass from Tiffany lamps?

Or why not accompany some cool dinosaurs in the biggest stone pond in Europe?

When my adventurous senses have been satisfied –

I think I will settle for a late evening meadow in the vicinity of my home…

…or maybe rather a sunny walk in one of our national parks.

Blue and green go so well together, don’t they? Please go to Tina’s cool post for more inspiration!

Thank you for all your magical Spots and Dots last week – you really came up with the most creative and surprising posts! And I do believe you had fun with it – and so had we!

We hope you also enjoy this week’s Cool Colors and will join us with your own examples. Please remember to link your response to Tina’s original post and to use the Lens-Artists Tag. Finally, next week we’re excited to announce that our challenge will be hosted by Dianne Millard of Rambling Ranger. Be sure to check out her beautiful blog and watch for her post next week. Until then, as always, please stay safe and be kind.