Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #148 – Spots and Dots

In one sentence, I’d describe myself as indescribable. But, I wouldn’t end it with a period. I’d end it with three dots. – Jason Schwartzman
My intension with this challenge, Spots and Dots, is … that you should have fun with it! But, also recognize and enjoy the different interpretations, meanings and importance of these two little words. Spots and Dots. Because even if they are small…they can make a big difference. In the written language for example.
Louis Braille created the code of raised dots for reading and writing that bears his name and brings literacy, independence, and productivity to the blind. – Bob Ney
It is said people with brilliant minds are eccentric, and 92-year-old Yayoi Kusama is no exception — she is obsessed with dots. Her dots may appear boring, but she has this incredible ability to create enchanting artwork of many variations with just the dots. I visited one of her exhibitions in Copenhagen some years ago – and totally fell in love with her art.
What about spots then? We all have spots, weak spots, blind spots etc. Here I spotted two quotes that I like – and use:
A leopard does not change his spots, or change his feeling that spots are rather a credit. – Ivy Compton-Burnett
Do not look at stars as bright spots only. Try to take in the vastness of the universe. – Maria Mitchell
Talking about favourite spots, one of them is my own garden. Found with Forget-me-not spots in the header. And, another favourite spot is Copenhagen with its many attractions. Not least the exhibitions. Only an hour and a half away from my home – but at the moment inaccessible. How I miss the regular summer visit with my friends!
Finally, about connecting dots for an important whole – listen to Ban Ki-moon:
Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security and women’s empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all.
Thank you Amy, for last week’s beautiful challenge – Gardens. And thank you all for your lush, soothing and spectacular posts! There were many places to note down for a possible future visit. Hope to see you in this week’s challenge as well – very open for creativity! Don’t forget to link to my original post, and the Lens-Artists tag. Also, stay tuned for next week, when Tina will be your host. Take care and be nice.
45 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #148 – Spots and Dots”
An interesting theme and your selection of images from exhibitions Ann Chirstine. It is a tough challenge for me 😁
I see my pingback is missing. My response is here https://travelsandtrifles.wordpress.com/2021/05/15/lens-artists-challenge-148-spots-dots/
Ann-Christine, I loved your post and the fun challenge. The art installation is spectacular! Anyone who finds it ”boring” is an idiot!!! Thanks for giving us something to smile about this week.
What an interesting challenge. Definitely one to think about. Yayoi Kusama’s dots are quite amazing. I had not come across her before
This is wonderful, Ann-Christine! I love the cheerfulness of this theme and your wonderful interpretation. I’ll look for Kusama’s work now. It’s fabulous! And take care, too. I know it’s a tough time for you and your family.
Thank you, Patti! Glad you liked the theme – and Kusama is special, isn’t she? Yes, times are tough…and we have to see it through.
Some great images, A C…but quite a challenge!
Oh I know you will rise to it, Sue!
I hope so!
Now I’m wishing I had named my dog Spot even though he doesn’t have any! This challenge is going to be fun and a ”challenge!” Your examples both in images and words are beautiful and thoroughly enjoyable.
Glad you liked them, Anne! Looking forward to seeing your interpretation!
What an interesting challenge this week Ann – Christine! I had vaguely heard of the artist but to see her delightful installations were a treat . Also your closing lines were fantastic, you tied all the ends so well. Another winner!
Thank you so much, Sheetal! Take care and stay safe over there!
One of the first places I visited since the museums of San Francisco re-opened was the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park:
Interesting ideas – and the results look good!
Pingback: Lens-Artists Photo Challenge # 148: SPOTS AND DOTS | Kanlaon
Here is my take on this challenge: https://thisandthatthenextpart.wordpress.com/2021/05/15/lens-artists-photo-challenge-148-spots-and-dots/
Thank you!
Pingback: Lens-Artists Challenge #148 – Spots and Dots – John's Space …..
Pingback: Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Spots and Dots | scillagrace
what a fun exhibition! the topic is so intriguing, can’t wait to see the contributions.
here is mine: https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.com/2021/05/hey-music-thanks-for-therapy.html
Thank you, Klara!
Marvelous image and very creative Klara!
Beautiful, darlin! I well remember your visit with Viveka to that art exhibition. Hopefully the challenge will keep you busy this week and help keep the sadness at bay. Much love to you 🤗💕💕
Sweet Jo – sometimes it is crucial to be occupied…
Lots of opportunity for fun here – I love the artist Yayoi’s work but I have never seen it live. And your spring interpretation of spots and dots echoes my feeling every spring that I need to do more images with dots on them. Love this…
Ah – so happy you like it! Looking forward to seeing what you come up with!
What a grand post! Love the dot profusion — and would love to be in one of those installations. But I also love your other connections with spots and the quote by Ban Ki-moon. Couldn’t agree more with his connection ideas. Wonderful delight, this post!
So happy you liked it – looking forward to seeing your ideas!
Oh what a fun post for this week. I will have to see what I can come up with. 😀
Yay – looking forward to it, Cee!
Great idea, Ann-Christine. I assembled a small collection of dots. https://solaner.wordpress.com/2021/05/15/lens-artists-photo-challange-148-spots-and-dots/
Yes you did! Love it.
Thank you so much, Ann-Christine 😊
Pingback: Lens-Artists Photo Challange 148: “Spots and dots“ – MyBlog – solaner
I love those rooms with all the dots!
Invigorating, aren’t they?
Wise words of Ban Ki-moon and great shots from you 🙂
The first one is my favorite.
Enjoy the weekend.
Thank you kindly – hope you are enjoying your weekend too!
Hmmmmm.
”Now the boys all thought I’d lost my sense
And telephone poles looked like a picket fence.
They said, ”Slow down! I see spots!
The lines on the road just look like dots.””
–Hot Rod Lincoln by Charlie Ryan, 1955
To be continued… (three dots!)
Hahaha………!
I love your images. Thank you for sharing them.
Thank you for telling me, Ali!
In Hebrew vowels are spots/dots and lines under letters.
Interesting! Thank you for telling!