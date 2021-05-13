Thursday Thoughts – Roses 13 maj, 202112 maj, 2021 / Leya I was given the loveliest bouquet of roses – and this is what my eyes see – and what my heart feels. Can you feel it too? Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Roses”
Looks gorgeous, A-C. ❤
janet
Beautiful, Leya!
Absolutely gorgeous, Leya! Glad you posted them. Best, Babsje
The effect is incredibly beautiful!
That’s an amazing effect! I’m all a-flutter 🙂 🙂
Lovely to see these! roses here will all be gone soon as we’re in late autumn now in NZ.