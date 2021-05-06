Thursday Thoughts – Hiking Gedaryggen

We went with a hiking group last weekend. We always walk alone otherwise, but were invited by a friend to join in. 20 people in the big forest. All vaccinated except me. A great day.
Do you see the eaten cones on the stump? Never in my life I have seen this many! We saw one every 5th meter. The forest must be a complete mice den…but, we did not spot a single mouse scuttling around.
Love those slender, tall tree trunks! And the miss. A pretty post today!!
Thank you very much!
Thanks for taking us on your hike Ann Christine. The forest was beautiful. I hope your feet recovered fast! Six hours, yikes!
Glad you liked the tour, Anne! My foot was OK the day after. Had to rest it though, no such long walks in a couple of days…16 kilometers seems to be my limit nowadays.
Ohh, extremely well done for walking so long. It is just divine, especially the mossy rocks.
Glad you can see its divinity, Manja ;-D And i now know my current limit is 16 kilometers a day…
A grandday out….. and yep, spring is very different this year. The Chestnut are well out, the Beech just buds, the Oak still asleep. No doubt it will all catch up on itself probably in a hurry 😃
True – we’ve had two rainy days and are expecting two more. Then – 20 degrees C! The hurry will start on the first warm day!
Looks like a grand day out A-C. Your forests are enchanting. I sometimes think about joining a walking group, for the social aspect, but then I do like to go at my own pace and stop to photograph things and I am sure I would be irritated by being ‘moved along’ and I am sure I would irritate others, so probably best to walk alone.
You made me smile, Jude! That could be my own arguments as well… Always the last one who everybody will have to wait for… This was such a long hike and in an area I have never been before. So I thought it was a good idea with a guide. And a group I had never met either – only the guide and my friend who invited me. And 16 kilometers I know now, is my limit. Mostly because of the foot…but it might have helped with a warmer day and the beeches green!
I have issues with my feet , well the left one in particular, so I have to be careful not to stand / walk for too long. So annoying!
Ah, sorry, and I know how sad it is. My doctor told me to use the bike instead – not my thing. I have kept walking and walk much every day with the dogs, but this was a bit too much. Interesting our foot issues are in the same foot.
The flat-rock or bare patch scattered with pine cone seeds are signs of chipmunks dining, to me. But I don’t know if you know chipmunks?
Oh, I know them, but we don’t have them. These should be mice, some say it might be squirrels too.