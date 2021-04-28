Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #145: Getting to Know You

Priscilla of Scillagrace is our lovely guest host this week: ”The artist’s gaze, the photographer’s eye, when cast on a subject begins a relationship.” And from then on, the road leads to Getting to Know You.
When I was young and just had met my husband to be, I did not know much about the part of Sweden he originally came from, Blekinge. All I knew was the great number of oaks living there – and as I always was a tree lover, I was looking forward to seeing them. The Oak Tree was later voted the Province Tree of Blekinge.
I know, I have learned much about Blekinge, and I have come to love it very much.
Nice shots but I was attracted the most by the 4th shot.
Your photos show exactly why you love it so much. What a peaceful sanctuary!
Ah, lovely to see your summer house and Ronneby again…I have happy memories, albeit brief
Beautiful place indeed. I’m surprised that oaks and rhododendron go together in Sweden too. I think I know the region, summer is wonderful.
Oh so lovely. You have some great photos Leya! I love the cottage photos, street photo, and such an awesome sunset, with the sun setting between the tree branches. Your post makes me want to visit 😊
Sooooooo wonderfully charming! 😍
Your joy of being in your second home shines through in your images Ann Christine!
Thank you for all the beautiful photos of this place you have come to know. I think those cows are waiting for you to open up a picnic basket and give them some cucumber sandwiches!🤣
As my name means ‘last light of day’ understandably your final photo gets the biggest smile ! And there are distant fond memories of the Baltic sea at sunset . . .
I see beauty and love and romance in each shot of this post! It is a place obviously dear to your heart and inspiring to your vision. Thanks so much for sharing these intimate looks in this challenge. I knew you’d do an excellent take on the theme! ❤ 🙂
What a beautiful place to have a summer home and how lovely it must be to go there each year. Your photos are exquisite and I can see why you fell in love with this area. Like Cee I would love to visit.
What a beautiful place you live in. Thanks for sharing.
I loved seeing your summer home Ann-Christine, it is so very YOU! The lovely lace curtains and the flower boxes and rose bush. I can absolutely picture you there enjoying the sunsets and dipping at least your toes in the water! Thanks for sharing this beautiful place.
Oh – this just looks soooo lovely! You are blessed. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for the beautiful tour of your lovely summer home and garden. Your friends made me smile. The image of the sunset scene, breathtaking…
A beautiful set of photos, AC!!
These photos are stunningly beautiful and awe-inspiring. I would love to visit your summer place:D