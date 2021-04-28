Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #145: Getting to Know You

/ Leya

Priscilla of Scillagrace is our lovely guest host this week: ”The artist’s gaze, the photographer’s eye, when cast on a subject begins a relationship.” And from then on, the road leads to Getting to Know You.

When I was young and just had met my husband to be, I did not know much about the part of Sweden he originally came from, Blekinge. All I knew was the great number of oaks living there – and as I always was a tree lover, I was looking forward to seeing them. The Oak Tree was later voted the Province Tree of Blekinge.

Of course I fell in love with the landscape – forests, farmland, water and a renowned and prize winning park.
Many walks and many beautiful views – I never get tired of the Park in Ronneby Brunn with its numerous grand Rhododendrons.
Our summer house is an old fisherman’s cottage.
I have come to love it very much, and Midsummer is spent with the family here every year.
Ronneby is an old (700 BC) summer town – called the town of roses. The cobbled streets are steep and every house is adorned with roses in one way or the other.
We have got to know many lovely friends in Blekinge – some surprises as well…
To my great joy, our garden is filled with wild flowers, just like home, but different species from where we ordinary live. The soil is more sandy here as it is close to the sea.
The warm evenings are filled with walks and late evening swims. The swims mostly for the children and the youngsters nowadays…
I have also learned to love the sunsets in Blekinge. As we have no sea close to where we ordinary live, this is a special treat.

I know, I have learned much about Blekinge, and I have come to love it very much.

Thank you Tina, and all of you interesting participants, for last week’s Taking Flight. A great variety and so much fun! We hope you will join us this week for Priscilla’s inspiring “Getting to Know You Challenge.” Please visit her site for the details of the challenge and see her expressive and beautiful photos.

Next week, it’s Patti’s turn to lead the challenge. Next Saturday at noon, welcome to the “Focusing on the Details” challenge. Until then, have a wonderful creative week and please stay safe.

16 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #145: Getting to Know You

  5. Oh so lovely. You have some great photos Leya! I love the cottage photos, street photo, and such an awesome sunset, with the sun setting between the tree branches. Your post makes me want to visit 😊

    Svara

  8. Thank you for all the beautiful photos of this place you have come to know. I think those cows are waiting for you to open up a picnic basket and give them some cucumber sandwiches!🤣

    Svara

  9. As my name means ‘last light of day’ understandably your final photo gets the biggest smile ! And there are distant fond memories of the Baltic sea at sunset . . .

    Svara

  10. I see beauty and love and romance in each shot of this post! It is a place obviously dear to your heart and inspiring to your vision. Thanks so much for sharing these intimate looks in this challenge. I knew you’d do an excellent take on the theme! ❤ 🙂

    Svara

  11. What a beautiful place to have a summer home and how lovely it must be to go there each year. Your photos are exquisite and I can see why you fell in love with this area. Like Cee I would love to visit.

    Svara

  13. I loved seeing your summer home Ann-Christine, it is so very YOU! The lovely lace curtains and the flower boxes and rose bush. I can absolutely picture you there enjoying the sunsets and dipping at least your toes in the water! Thanks for sharing this beautiful place.

    Svara

  15. Thank you for the beautiful tour of your lovely summer home and garden. Your friends made me smile. The image of the sunset scene, breathtaking…
    A beautiful set of photos, AC!!

    Svara

