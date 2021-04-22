Thursday Thoughts – Earth Day

”EARTHDAY.ORG’s theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth™, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address climate change. It is up to each and every one of us to Restore Our Earth not just because we care about the natural world, but because we live on it. We all need a healthy Earth to support our jobs, livelihoods, health & survival, and happiness. A healthy planet is not an option — it is a necessity.”

Earth Day is every day. Every day is Earth Day. What will you do extra for Mother Earth today? What do you do to help saving our only home?

I believe in doing positive things every day, small improvements will grow bigger when we do them together! One of my ongoing projects is making my garden an insect’s paradise. Food, space, home. I grow insect friendly plants and I provide food all year around from Spring to Winter. I let old fallen trees lie, I never use toxics in my garden and I see to it that plants are in flower all possible seasons.

Bee hotels are rather effective to use – I have four of them in my garden. Without bees in the world – we will not survive. Your every third bite is only there with the help of pollinators, bees.

Wishing you all a wonderful day from me and my garden – soon to be filled with flowers and happy creatures again!