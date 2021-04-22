”EARTHDAY.ORG’s theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth™, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address climate change. It is up to each and every one of us to Restore Our Earth not just because we care about the natural world, but because we live on it. We all need a healthy Earth to support our jobs, livelihoods, health & survival, and happiness. A healthy planet is not an option — it is a necessity.”
Earth Day is every day. Every day is Earth Day. What will you do extra for Mother Earth today? What do you do to help saving our only home?
I believe in doing positive things every day, small improvements will grow bigger when we do them together! One of my ongoing projects is making my garden an insect’s paradise. Food, space, home. I grow insect friendly plants and I provide food all year around from Spring to Winter. I let old fallen trees lie, I never use toxics in my garden and I see to it that plants are in flower all possible seasons.
Bee hotels are rather effective to use – I have four of them in my garden. Without bees in the world – we will not survive. Your every third bite is only there with the help of pollinators, bees.
Wishing you all a wonderful day from me and my garden – soon to be filled with flowers and happy creatures again!
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Earth Day”
We should cherish the Earth, our only home, and all its inhabitants. Lovely collection of reminders, Ann-Christine.
Lovely garden, well done! a happy place for all. I got a shock on 16 April when I read online a photo-story in ‘The Guardian’ with quality photos but sadly the story was about ‘Forests are not renewable’: the felling of Sweden’s ancient trees. Very sad they’re clear-felling old growth forest and replanting in monoculture plantations.
Such a beautiful post A-C. It is so true that every day is Earth Day. We all need to take responsibility for the state of the earth and I am sure a lot of people have got more in touch with nature this last year, but I am also afraid that once things return to normal many of those people will revert to old habits. We really need governments to tackle the crisis we are in and start demanding change. Meanwhile the insects are happily enjoying my dandelions and daisies and self-heal growing in my lawn!