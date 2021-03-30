In this week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #141, Patti has chosen Geometry for us to share images that feature geometric shapes. They do come in many different shapes, don’t they…so I really enjoyed this opportunity!







Sweden, England, Iceland, Ireland, Georgia and Morocko.

