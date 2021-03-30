In this week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #141, Patti has chosen Geometry for us to share images that feature geometric shapes. They do come in many different shapes, don’t they…so I really enjoyed this opportunity!
Images included from:
Sweden, England, Iceland, Ireland, Georgia and Morocko.
Looking back at last week, we were inspired by Beth’s interesting challenge, A Change of Scenery. The theme made us think extra about some special places we’ve visited, near, and far, from the archives or right now. They were both refreshing and hope inspiring.
Next week, I, Ann-Christine/Leya, will be hosting Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #142, so I hope you will join in, because it’s time for You Pick It – a topic of your choice. In the meantime, have a wonderful, creative week and please stay safe.
Remember to include a link to Patti’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag so that everyone can find you in the WP Reader. You are welcome to join in!
8 reaktioner på ”Lens-ArtistsPhoto Challenge #141 – Geometry”
Haha, Leya, you will laugh when you see this old post of mine. Great minds! 😀
Interesting set of images, Ann-Christine. The architectural shots work well in monochrome.
Anything geometrical brings peace and harmony to my soul . . . even when busy as the three b/w portrait photos in the middle . . . methinks I could write a book of presumptions on the one on the left . . . .
I like all of these a lot, A-C, but I think my favorite is the middle one in the row of three B&W.
janet
Amazing pictures and colorful!
Wow ..amazing images.
I love the paper flowers 🙂
Love the shell and the spices that we saw in Morocco! Lovely challenge, and you’ve found some good photos that fit well.