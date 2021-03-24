Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #140 – A Change of Scenery – Hunting for Spring

A Change of Scenery – Our guest host, Beth, challenges us to show images of somewhere different from where we usually like to take photos. It doesn’t have to be far from home, and photos from the archives would be good, too.

Slow down and enjoy life. It’s not only the scenery you miss by going too fast – you also miss the sense of where you are going and why. – Eddie Cantor



I have been waiting for a sunny, and less windy day, for my outing. This area is about three kilometers from my home, and I visit every year at least once, looking for orchids. But that is in May-June.

So, this was the first time in a winter month. Usually there is too much mud on the trail this time of the year, but we have had a fairly dry period since February – so, for a change of scenery, I went after breakfast.

There were many fallen trees covered in mosses, some with rolled up bark sleeves – and I happily noticed that the lapwings are back!

The really happy person is the one who can enjoy the scenery, even when they have to take a detour.

― Sir James Jeans



About half of the hike is on boardwalk, and it was of course the other half of it that I was worried about. But there was no need to be, it was perfect. No wet feet or shoes, only bouncing trails and singing heart.







Last year’s leaves lingering, waiting for youngsters to let them go… and catkins heralding the spring, but …

The key to a better life isn’t always a change of scenery. Sometimes it simply requires opening your eyes.

― Richelle E. Goodrich



…the real green so far is only sweet moss. There are some more weeks to go before swelling buds and the new leaves dare showing their faces. Always a long wait…but when spring takes the leap, everything almost always goes too fast. We want to keep it slow…making that special feeling of Life returning last as long as possible.

Thank you all for sharing your special moments with us last week – very positive and inspirational! – and some tears as well…

