Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #140 – A Change of Scenery – Hunting for Spring

/ Leya

A Change of Scenery – Our guest host, Beth, challenges us to show images of somewhere different from where we usually like to take photos. It doesn’t have to be far from home, and photos from the archives would be good, too.

Slow down and enjoy life. It’s not only the scenery you miss by going too fast – you also miss the sense of where you are going and why. – Eddie Cantor

I have been waiting for a sunny, and less windy day, for my outing. This area is about three kilometers from my home, and I visit every year at least once, looking for orchids. But that is in May-June.
So, this was the first time in a winter month. Usually there is too much mud on the trail this time of the year, but we have had a fairly dry period since February – so, for a change of scenery, I went after breakfast.

There were many fallen trees covered in mosses, some with rolled up bark sleeves – and I happily noticed that the lapwings are back!

The really happy person is the one who can enjoy the scenery, even when they have to take a detour.
― Sir James Jeans

About half of the hike is on boardwalk, and it was of course the other half of it that I was worried about. But there was no need to be, it was perfect. No wet feet or shoes, only bouncing trails and singing heart.

Last year’s leaves lingering, waiting for youngsters to let them go… and catkins heralding the spring, but …

The key to a better life isn’t always a change of scenery. Sometimes it simply requires opening your eyes.
― Richelle E. Goodrich

…the real green so far is only sweet moss. There are some more weeks to go before swelling buds and the new leaves dare showing their faces. Always a long wait…but when spring takes the leap, everything almost always goes too fast. We want to keep it slow…making that special feeling of Life returning last as long as possible.

Thank you all for sharing your special moments with us last week – very positive and inspirational! – and some tears as well…

Click here to visit Beth’s beautiful “A Change of Scenery” of a small town on the Gulf Coast of Florida. We hope you will join us. In your post, please include a link to her original post and use the Lens-Artists tag so everyone can find your post in the WordPress reader.

22 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #140 – A Change of Scenery – Hunting for Spring

  1. Such wise quotes here A-C. And what a lovely place to wander surrounded by nature. You live in a beautiful part of the world. My favourite image is the rolled up bark, such a fantastic shot, I love the dried up leaves too. Even in death there is beauty. Spring is coming on in leaps and bounds here, but I always fear it is too fast and I wish it would slow down a bit so we get to enjoy the present before the future arrives.

    Svara

  2. Love the Goodrich quote as I loved the walk with you. So unusual for me to see both yesterday’s greenery and this season’s new beauty one alongside the other . . .

    Svara

  3. Your picture of the rolled up bark was my favorite, Ann-Christine. Beth’s challenge prompted us to leave our homes in search of photos. Glad you saw things you don’t always see in a place close to your home.

    Svara

  6. Although I enjoyed the photos, I especially loved the quotes today, A-C. Too many people that I’ve observed can’t see what’s around them because they’re looking at their phones most of the time. They expect constant, instant entertainment rather than taking the time to observe nature and people around them. It’s a sad thing and bad for all of us.

    janet

    Svara

  8. I know what you mean about wanting by this time of year and all it’s beauty to slow down. Here news leaves are just coming out everywhere now. We want to savour it all. Beautiful images

    Svara

  9. Ann-Christine, the images of your change of scenery are lovely. It looks so peaceful and calm. My favorite is the rolled up bark sleeve. I’m so glad you were able to enjoy your outing without dealing with muddy trails. Thank you!

    Svara

  16. Glad you kept your feet dry hon. Spring is racing towards summer here. I’m back to wearing a floppy hat and spending afternoons in the shade. My comment on here was interrupted by a phone call from my son, which has put a smile on my face. Sending hugs 🤗💕💕

    Svara

  17. Marvelous as always Ann-Christine. Some day I would love to visit your world which is so very different from ours! I loved the tree bark image as well as your beautiful opening image. Your greens are so soft and yet brilliantly verdant. So glad you were able to visit without wet feet!!

    Svara

    • Thank you, Tina – it was a great morning. It also means I can go back and follow the green coming up. No rain ahead so far. The birds will be coming back in April – a joy. No spectacular birds like you have in Kiawah, but we rejoice in the return of our little ones! Wishing you a lovely week.

      Svara

  18. Oh how I wish I could go with you! And in a way I just did. Thank you for this. I’ve seen this challenge and I know that I should go around and explore my tiny municipality but I’m just not in the mood. In other news, I saw poppies #2 and #3 today after posting my first yesterday, and last evening I saw a huge stag deer! And many bunnies. No photos though, they were all too fast for me. Hold on a little longer, the greens will come. 🙂

    Svara

    • 😀 Poppies, here we come! And everything is too fast for me nowadays… And I am never in the mood it seems. Hope spring will awaken me as well!

      Svara

