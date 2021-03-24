A Change of Scenery – Our guest host, Beth, challenges us to show images of somewhere different from where we usually like to take photos. It doesn’t have to be far from home, and photos from the archives would be good, too.
There were many fallen trees covered in mosses, some with rolled up bark sleeves – and I happily noticed that the lapwings are back!
Last year’s leaves lingering, waiting for youngsters to let them go… and catkins heralding the spring, but …
Thank you all for sharing your special moments with us last week – very positive and inspirational! – and some tears as well…
22 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #140 – A Change of Scenery – Hunting for Spring”
Such wise quotes here A-C. And what a lovely place to wander surrounded by nature. You live in a beautiful part of the world. My favourite image is the rolled up bark, such a fantastic shot, I love the dried up leaves too. Even in death there is beauty. Spring is coming on in leaps and bounds here, but I always fear it is too fast and I wish it would slow down a bit so we get to enjoy the present before the future arrives.
Love the Goodrich quote as I loved the walk with you. So unusual for me to see both yesterday’s greenery and this season’s new beauty one alongside the other . . .
Your picture of the rolled up bark was my favorite, Ann-Christine. Beth’s challenge prompted us to leave our homes in search of photos. Glad you saw things you don’t always see in a place close to your home.
Wonderful. I love the curling bark. I do hope you find Spring Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
We do not have much green here yet either Ann Christine. But we have got rid of almost all the snow!! I really enjoyed seeing you lovely photos.
Although I enjoyed the photos, I especially loved the quotes today, A-C. Too many people that I’ve observed can’t see what’s around them because they’re looking at their phones most of the time. They expect constant, instant entertainment rather than taking the time to observe nature and people around them. It’s a sad thing and bad for all of us.
janet
Beautiful scenery that you don’t have to travel far. I love these photos especially the second image.
I know what you mean about wanting by this time of year and all it’s beauty to slow down. Here news leaves are just coming out everywhere now. We want to savour it all. Beautiful images
Ann-Christine, the images of your change of scenery are lovely. It looks so peaceful and calm. My favorite is the rolled up bark sleeve. I’m so glad you were able to enjoy your outing without dealing with muddy trails. Thank you!
Fab! Spring is entering! Love the bark….
And Spring is starting to progress a little faster….. 😃
Beautiful photography.
Oh what gorgeous photos you have for this week. I really adore your close ups. Fantastic photography 😀
I love the bark! 🐶
Lovely photos Ann-Christine!
Glad you kept your feet dry hon. Spring is racing towards summer here. I’m back to wearing a floppy hat and spending afternoons in the shade. My comment on here was interrupted by a phone call from my son, which has put a smile on my face. Sending hugs 🤗💕💕
Happy phone call! ♥
🤣💕
Marvelous as always Ann-Christine. Some day I would love to visit your world which is so very different from ours! I loved the tree bark image as well as your beautiful opening image. Your greens are so soft and yet brilliantly verdant. So glad you were able to visit without wet feet!!
Thank you, Tina – it was a great morning. It also means I can go back and follow the green coming up. No rain ahead so far. The birds will be coming back in April – a joy. No spectacular birds like you have in Kiawah, but we rejoice in the return of our little ones! Wishing you a lovely week.
Oh how I wish I could go with you! And in a way I just did. Thank you for this. I’ve seen this challenge and I know that I should go around and explore my tiny municipality but I’m just not in the mood. In other news, I saw poppies #2 and #3 today after posting my first yesterday, and last evening I saw a huge stag deer! And many bunnies. No photos though, they were all too fast for me. Hold on a little longer, the greens will come. 🙂
😀 Poppies, here we come! And everything is too fast for me nowadays… And I am never in the mood it seems. Hope spring will awaken me as well!