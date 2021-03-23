Just had to…because there is no green spring up here yet… For Jude and Life in Colours.
Leaves, walking with Frank at his Beach Walk today. If you would like to collaborate with him, he is searching for you! I am happy to walk a soft leaf walk this morning – waiting for spring to arrive in Sweden..
4 reaktioner på ”Some More of Green – or Yellow?”
I’ll be catching Frank’s post and your photos a bit later. Are these really leaves? They’re so interesting.
janet
Catkins. I love them – but unfortunately many people are allergic to them.
Oh wow … a gold tree! 🙂 …. Thanks again for your wonderful images at my end. I invite your readers to stop by. 🙂
Thank you for having me! I invite them too, to walk with you😊