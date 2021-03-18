Thursday Thoughts – A Colourful Week 18 mars, 2021 / Leya Grateful for a wonderful spring bouquet… …and my lovely indoor flowers. Spring is still waiting… Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
4 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – A Colourful Week”
Very lovely and great macro shots !
Much colour from you today. I usually expect bland and white so this is a nice change. I’ve just been outside to check on my hyacinths which are slow in coming to full bloom but the perfume is amazing. I must move them closer to my balcony door.
Beautiful … and it won’t be long until you will be seeing those colors outside!
Another month or two! Thank you, Frank!