Lens-Artists Challenge #139 – Special Moments

This week, we will look beyond the life-changing events and share some other special moments and what they mean to us, Tina says. I think we all have so many of them…It will be hard to choose, but I will try to pick some unforgettable ones …
The Pothala palace is representing the Dream-Come-True moments in my life. I have been so lucky as to have a few of those. So, I finally arrived in Tibet, after some 40 years since I read about Shangri-La in Lost Horizon, the 1933 novel by James Hilton, and saw the movie Lost Horizon from 1937. They represented the enigmatic and enchanting world out there…far away from my home and far away from any landscape I had ever been. I was lost for words – and breath – in the thin air.
April 2017, and I met Michael Lindnord and Arthur. The Swedish multi sport team were in Ecuador 2014, trying to win the world championships. Instead the team leader, Mikael Lindnord, found that in the middle of the jungle, his team of four had got a fifth member…Arthur. Mikael had never had a dog of his own and never thought of getting one – he was a tough athlete and a determined leader for his team. But, all it took was one meatball…
King Arthur. He owned the place from the first second he entered the room. I loved every minute of being close to him, touching him and listening to their story. Seeing the very special bond between Mikael and Arthur.
Mikael himself says that Arthur stands for Hope. The Lindnord family have also started a fund for homeless dogs in Ecuador – There is hope for many ill treated and abused dogs with people like Mikael, who was prepared to even let go of his team’s victory to save this dog’s life. Mikael says he recognized himself in Arthur that very first day…they both stand tall, they never give up. So, how could he let Arthur down, when the dog put all his trust in him ?
December 9, 2020, Arthur passed away from an aggressive cancer, 13 years old. 2021 is the startup for shooting the Hollywood movie – ArthurThe King, with Mark Wahlberg starring together with a not yet chosen dog to play Arthur. I am looking forward to seeing it – hopefully cinemas will be open by then…
I can honestly say, that no other journey in my life gave me more special moments than the one to Arthur’s home country, Ecuador. Sailing along the Napo River in the Amazon and in the Galápagos Islands.
I could not stop watching them, all these little seabirds following our sailing boat in Ecuador. They could actually walk, run and stand still on the water! This is the smallest seabird in the world – an Elliot’s Storm-Petrel. Another enigmatic fact is that no nesting site for these birds has ever been found…
The stay at Sacha Lodge on a quiet lake – open to all the sounds of the jungle – still echoes in my mind today, 5 years later. Silent canoing through the tangled forest, watching swarms of monkeys foraging in the trees, jumping and playing. And the tiny Paradise Tanager – shooting veritable neon lightings in the trees – (I only managed to capture a couple of them in a photo) The first glimpse of the flock was very special – they moved faster than Chip ‘n’ Dale juggling around with the colourful Christmas baubles – and Pluto trying to handle the situation…
So, I will end with the late evening climb up in the Kapok tree, staying for the day’s last hours watching the sun set over the Amazon Basin. Imagine the sounds, the light, the soft warmth, the birds and the monkeys calling each other…I have never slept better in my entire life, than I did in the Amazon jungle.
Your beautiful stories and photos have just made my day! Each moment came alive as I read about it. Thank you!
Some great memories and travel incentives…… but glad the dogs take centre stage. What would life be like without them, all the more so in these current strange times 🙂
That storm petrel photo is just amazing. Among others 🙂
As for the picture, I love the first one of the crater the most. The Tane Mahuta is very impressive to see, I hope that he will live on for many years. I enjoyed your complete story and the treehouse is magnificant !
Wow, some very special moments, Ann Christine… Tibet looks magical, I would loved to have been able to climb to where you were in the Azores, and that jungle hotel – very special indeed
Truly, you have had some special trips. And what wonderful photos to have as memories!
Absolutely brilliant collection of moments. The little bird is amazing. I always wanted to go to the Açores, I hope I manage one day.
Amazing images …especially of the Patola Palace, Tibet
Breathtaking images. I love that bird running on water.
Wonderful collection of moments Ann-Christine.
I loved your post, Ann-Christine. Some wonderful corners that you have shown us. Maybe I would stick with that end of the day in the Amazon … Wonderful!
By the way, I did not know the story of Arthur, but I will be watching that movie
The little bird walking on the Napo River is amazing, Ann-Christine. All the photos in the jungle with the monkey, the pretty bird, the sunset are wonderful. They surely were special moments.
Well Ann-Christine, you’ve given us some amazing moments, all incredible. The scene in the Azores, that teeny little bird with its brilliant coloring and that amazing bed looking into the forest beyond. But the story or Arthur and the team truly touched my heart. There won’t be a dry eye in the house once the movie is finished! Thanks so much for your beautiful post.
These photos are wow!
The opening photo captured my attention so much I didn’t want to move. Then I kept staring at the seabird before reading about it – and then I knew my eyes weren’t going crazy … and then the closing sun was like a delightful dessert after an outstanding meal. Love these, Ann-Christine!
I wish I’d got to Tibet but it wasn’t to be. Your photograph of the Pothala Palace is breathtaking. What a sight that must have been. And as for the story about Arthur – and your photograph – well, words fail me.
Well this is an amazing collection of moments. However the Potala In Lhasa is my favorite. I have always wanted to get there but I think your photo may be the nearest I will get now. I have been in Western China almost to the Tibetan border but not into Tibet. Have you read Alexandra David Neel’s book ”My Journey to Lhasa”. She disguised herself as a Tibetan pilgrim and walked from Western China to Lhasa. She did this when Tibet was forbidden to foreigners and as a woman she was risking her life. Her book was published in 1927. She made the trip in 1924.
Beautiful selection and life to witness all of this. Including Arthur! ❤ But my favourite is the last one, that jungle bedroom. How tempting.
To each their own, as it should be – I so remember following the Arthur story . . . perchance a little different to your other beautiful photographic memories but unforgettable to one who loves the canine world . . .
Fabulous, and very touching to see you’ve included Tane Mahuta! Thank you Leya.
That photo in Tibet took my breath away, hon. Stuff of dreams is right! What fabulous experiences you’ve shared. 🙂 🙂