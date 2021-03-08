International Women’s Day, and here she is – the orchid that started breaking free last Monday. I hope that will be the result for every woman on the planet – but we are not there yet. And some of us still have a long way to go. It is sad that we have to have this day to remind us, and all the others are for men (???). Human rights are for everyone. Cheers Ladies!
4 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Here She Is”
Oh my, my. my. Spectacular! … have a good week.
Pretty and fierce, just like us. 🙂
Cheers, darlin! 🙂 🙂
A commanding presence for International Women’s Day. Thanks!