Who let the hay bales loose? 6 mars, 2021 / Leya SixWordSaturday at Debbies
9 reaktioner på ”Who let the hay bales loose?”
Oh simple ! Some four-leggeds also decided on a winter amble in the snow and got hungry . . . ~ tasted good and they are sorry about the mess . . . !
Around here they get wrapped in white plastic and are littered all over the hay fields looking very much like a marshmallow farm. 🙂
Who indeed….
…..
Trouble afoot! 🙂 🙂
😀
🙂
janet
I’m having trouble telling if those are icicles.
;-D