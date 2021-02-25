A short visit in my windows – because now the sun is shining in! Spring is knocking on the door, and this time of the year we call ”vårvinter”, a word for the season in between – between winter and spring. The name translated would be ”spring winter” in English. If you have another/the proper word for it, please tell me!









Windows – my glass house still wears its roses with pride, but in my home spring is exploding in every corner and every colour…

We are grateful to see the light coming back, lifting us up from the darkest season. Fortunately, I love all seasons and would not be without any of them! My favourite is spring, with Life returning. The cranes are calling, and the tits and finches are fighting already…Yesterday a flock of skylarks were sighted in the fields south of my home. Welcome!