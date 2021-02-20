Mirror, mirror, on the wall, now… 20 februari, 2021 / Leya Are we missing something, d’you think? For Debbie’s SixWordSaturday. The photo was taken through a stained glass mirror. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 reaktioner på ”Mirror, mirror, on the wall, now…”
Very nice !
And very beautiful she is 🙂 🙂