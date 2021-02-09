Life in Colour – Yellow 9 februari, 20218 februari, 2021 / Leya Yellow from Jude this week! Who can resist it? Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 reaktioner på ”Life in Colour – Yellow”
Wow, now that caught my attention. Those amazing colourfully decorated houses are so cheerful. Trees in autumn my favourite season. Is that a rose you captured in the last photo?
Such a happy selection, especially like the yellow walls and blue door
Warm and so comforting in the frozen depths of winter. Thank you!
Lovely to see these yellows in various forms 🙂
Beautiful and creative Ann Christine!
Wonderful AC!!!! … and to think I have a Yellow walk in early draft mode (so it will be a while).
BEAUTIFUL! 💛💛 (I think you are the one who got me to try layered photos!)
The colour of joy and happiness in many nuances . . . am walking along the beautiful row of autumnal trees perchance looking for the brilliant yellow of Swedish rapeseed fields . . . . .