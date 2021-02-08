Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday – Leaf Unfolding 8 februari, 20217 februari, 2021 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Leaf Unfolding”
I love the header image, A C!
Gorgeous
I am. I can move. I can stretch. I can grow. It feels right . . .
It’s like a beautiful (and probably deadly, because they always seem to be) sci-fi creature. 🙂
janet
Magical!!