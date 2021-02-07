Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #134 – From Forgettable to Favourite

Tina wants us to show how we can make a forgettable image into a favourite one. She demonstrates it beautifully with several examples. It is a joy seeing the process from start to results.
I will take this opportunity to show something I recently found in Photoshop – a possibility to change the skies in a photo with almost one single click.
So, why would I want to change skies in my photo? Well, since I don’t photograph in RAW, it sometimes happens my sky is blown out in white light, which makes it impossible to normalize in any of my software.
I realised only two weeks ago, that Photoshop now had this simple feature, so I wouldn’t have to go a long and tricky way to make the change. Suddenly this seemed worth a try, and I knew just which photo from the Galápagos Islands would make a good model for it. I had always felt a bit sad about the miserable sky in this picture, but could not discard it because it showed so well the spectacular landscape of just that island.
This last picture many of you might recognize, it was taken in Jämtland some years ago. Using the swirl it turned out rather a favourite!
Oh, that Galapagos sky is brilliantly improved! I have to look at that replacement…one day…maybe
I like the swirl effect a lot, but I really like the stark simplicity of the original much better.
Why don’t you shoot RAW and JPEG? Another advantage to RAW is the ability to change the white balance afterwards.
One drawback to not shooting in RAW is Jpeg images get artifacts if saved over. They should not be worked on. I suggest you try shooting in RAW. I do the even in my cell phone. I love the new sky replacement tool. I’ve used it on water reflections too.
I enjoyed these photos and your explanations of the Photoshop editing. I must get on with learning photoshop!
The sky replacement is very useful!
Oh Ann-Christine, I’m just going to have to learn how to do those swirls – I so love them when you post them!! This one is particularly amazing the way the swirl goes right through the window! And yes, the sky replacement is very easy in P/S, it’s also easy to add your own skies to the original set which makes for a very natural solution. Loved your final version of the landscape photo, beautiful!
You have done that swirl so beautifully, Ann-Christine. You have mastered it now. How long have you been doing it?
I really like that swirl effect. It looks like the house is being hit by a psychedelic tornado.
I really love the swirl! I learned how to do that some time back from some blog post. However, I did not master the ability to keep part of the original focus in tact. I must give it another try!! Yours looks awesome!
Love these photos..especially the last one. Thanks
i like that swirl
– and your sky edits and shares – i perks ply have stayed away from Photoshop because it is usually so time consuming – but maybe i explore a little more this year and try some of the easier sky options you described 😉
The results of changing sky is amazing! The last image, blew me away…
Great post Ann Christine! I also love the new sky replacement feature in Photoshop. I’ve done the swirl filter, but it swirled the entire image. How did you get it to swirl part way? It made such a great picture.