Going by train is not recommended… 6 februari, 2021 / Leya Linked to Six Word Saturday a Debbie's here
24 reaktioner på ”Going by train is not recommended…”
A beautiful train … but it has me wondering how it got there. Well done, Leya!
Well, thank you, it is an outdoor art exhibition, and this piece is a 22 meter long wagon, ”Train of Thoughts” by Carolina Falkholt. A graffiti artist.
Oh … that makes sense. Oddly, and for some strange reason, I was picturing someone’s backyard.
What a beautiful looking train
Carolina Falkholt is the artist – ”Train of Thoughts”
Wow! What an unusual train ! Definitely a first for me. It blended beautifully with the scenery.
I like this piece of art – an outdoor exhibition and this piece is called #Train of Thoughts”
Looks a fun train when it’s in action.
Love it!
Shame! I love a train ride 🙂 🙂
But in Sweden we are recommended not to during the pandemic…
😦 😦
What a beauty. What is this train used for then?
Pleased you asked, Jude!
Did you recognize the casrtle in the first picture…? Then you will know…
Ah, Vanaa!
Vanås…..I’d that where the old train carriage is?
It is a piece of art in an outdoor exhibition at Wanås, the castle in the first picture. Carolina Falkholt, ”Train of Thoughts”.
Dear Ann-Christine,
we had to laugh, the six word-text and then the second picture. Great idea!
Wishing you a wonderful weekend
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Thank you – wishing you the same! ”Train of Thoughts” is the piece called, by Carolina Falkholt.
I never road a train. Thanks for picture
Thank you for commenting
Men otroligt snyggt är det ju! Fint foto 🙂
Tack – jo jag gillar den. Falkholt, Train of Thoughts.