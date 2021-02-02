My Favourite Landscape 2 februari, 2021 / Leya For Terri and Sunday Stills #Landscape My favourite landscapes – trying to understand the essence of this…leads me to Sweden, my home. The Spring forest and the open landscape with grazing cattle. My heart belongs here. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 reaktioner på ”My Favourite Landscape”
Looks dreamy! Wonderful texture.
Oh how beautiful, a pastoral scene, Leya. I can see why it’s your favorite!
Looks good to me, A-C. I’m afraid the landscape of my heart isn’t where we live now, despite the beauties of the desert, but it’s where we need to be right now, so I’m good with it.
janet
Simple, relaxing, and beautifully captured. Cheers to the joys in your heart.
A wonderful landscape I could fit in as well….except for Winter 🙂
I’d like to move to the field with the cattle, do they speak English?
Serene, soft light… lovely