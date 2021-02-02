My Favourite Landscape

/ Leya

For Terri and Sunday Stills #Landscape

My favourite landscapes – trying to understand the essence of this…leads me to Sweden, my home. The Spring forest and the open landscape with grazing cattle. My heart belongs here.

7 reaktioner på "My Favourite Landscape

  3. Looks good to me, A-C. I’m afraid the landscape of my heart isn’t where we live now, despite the beauties of the desert, but it’s where we need to be right now, so I’m good with it.

    janet

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

