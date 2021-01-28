Thursday Thoughts – Glory Days

/ Leya

I thought you might want to walk with me in an area I seldom walk. It is always very windy here, and the open waters make the wind chill you to the bones. But …

…not today! Several degrees below zero, but sunny and no wind. Absolutely still.

There were more than me walking here today…

I met some dogs too, but not many. Summertime this is a very popular area for walkers.

As I had anticipated, there were no birds in sight, but I knew where to find them…
Just follow the snow covered path…

…and you will reach the small pond with warmer waters. Here we find several species of ducks, swans and cormorants.

A very sunny, uplifting day for us all! Thank you for walking with me ♥

16 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Glory Days

  15. I did walk with you just now . . . shall quietly return with a few friends who would also appreciate . . . don’t worry: we won’t disturb the birds . . .

