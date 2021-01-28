I thought you might want to walk with me in an area I seldom walk. It is always very windy here, and the open waters make the wind chill you to the bones. But …
There were more than me walking here today…
A very sunny, uplifting day for us all! Thank you for walking with me ♥
16 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Glory Days”
It looks spectacular in the snow 🙂 🙂
Thank you for my Virtual Walk in such stunning scenery, A C!
I’m always happy to go walking with you, Ann-Christine. Could you just hang on a minute while I get my woolly hat and some boots?
That really looks like a beautiful walking area. Fortunately the weather was fine 🙂
Very nice pictures !
Thank you for the lovely refreshing walk. Have a lovely day.
How often do you get lovely blue sky days like that in winter? Our skies are usually light-grey to dark-grey in winter!
Winter paradise!
I’m all decked out and ready to face the chill. Love the walk.
janet
What a wonderful winter walk. Third up from the bottom is my favorite. Well done!
Beautiful and lovely!! ❄❄❄
Such pretty scenery. I love seeing snow!
Thank you for the lovely walk, this is somewhere I would enjoy walking.
Thanks for showing the lovely snow scenes.
I lovely walk thanks A-C 🙂 I am glad you knew the birds secret spot
I did walk with you just now . . . shall quietly return with a few friends who would also appreciate . . . don’t worry: we won’t disturb the birds . . .
Thank you for taking me along with you on this beautiful walk!