Thursday Thoughts – Morning Walk 21 januari, 202121 januari, 2021 / Leya Some mornings are better than others… Crisp air Happy dogs – – and people! Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Morning Walk”
So beautiful!
Reminds me of the wonderful walks I’d take in the park just at dawn with that glorious light appearing. Ahhhhh!
janet
Sunlight upon snow, heavenly!
Lovely winter scenes. Some would make lovely paintings
Snow scenes like these are dear to my heart. We rarely get snow, so I live through others’ pictures!
Beautiful. Looks a bit like my part of the world. 😊
You captured the beauty of cold and snow … love the sparkling of light in the second one. 🙂
Very beautiful. I especially love the warm glow – pink in the first and gold in the last. I hope this was one of the good ones.
Lovely post and lovely morning
Looks very cold but made great pictures. I especially liked the one with the dog on the table.
Love the light in the first photo. It also reminded me that I haven’t had a Crow or Raven this year.
This is a very nice morning and I love the second picture with the sun.
Same thought as Margaret – definitely one of the good ones!
… and this is a good one!