Thursday Thoughts – Real Winter!

/ Leya

For a couple of days now, real winter is on visit…and I cannot say how happy I am. I will let you wander around in my neighbourhood to hopefully enjoy the white serenity. Last year we had no snow at all, and it is exactly ten years since we got this much.

Sheer Happiness! And the children are out everywhere skiing and building snowmen. So Grateful, so Thankful.

First view in the morning – my garden
Second view – the Spindle
Out walking the dogs
On our way home again

14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Real Winter!

  8. Beautiful photos! And yes, though I don’t like shoveling every day, just to get to work or take the trash out, it’s been quite a few overall ‘dry winters’ here, too and well – miss the moisture and miss the ‘days’ Mother Nature used to put into the calendar that urged, ”Slow down, enjoy the clean, sparkle show!’ – -The world is so quiet when heavy snow falls – – – it’s as if the entire world is bathed in silence and beauty….

  9. It’s been above freezing for the past 36 hours and what little snow we had is thawing. We’ve been averaging 7 or 8 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year for nearly two weeks now.

  12. Absolutely glorious photos – so hope that you enjoy ! Can but smile keyboarding this Down Under where local temperatures reached 39 C yesterday and are supposed to keep us warm again today . . . . different sides of the same world . . .

  14. Here in PA, the good ole’ USA, we get snow like that but it’s not often. When it does the snow makes everything take on a different look. Nice Images of where you are.

