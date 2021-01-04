Lens-Artists Challenge #129 – Favourite Photos of 2020

Our team is back and we wish you welcome to 2021. This New Year comes with much hope for the future. Maybe more than ever –
It was as if the land opened its lips and breathed again, and was made anew. ― Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Our “Favorite Images of the Year ” challenge will be a bit different – as this whole year, 2020, has been different. No visits to foreign lands or faraway places. Instead it opens for images that tell something of our own journey for 2020. For me, this year meant living in my bubble, struggling to stay reasonably sane. So much less camera…and so much less energy – but still, here’s my year through lens and sense.
I begin with my absolute favourite image for 2020 – the broken window with wine leaves and the last rays of sun. From here I will travel backwards in time, down to when it all started, somewhere in January/February.
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. —Lao Tzu
In September my mother left us. Unexpectedly and unforeseen. And Autumn darkness at the door. After the funeral I went from feeling low to feeling exhausted and powerless. No recharging at hand. Even on our hikes I seldom brought my camera.
Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair. – Khalil Gibran
In the sandy soil of southwestern Skåne…you will find the most beautiful of spring flowers – the Pasqueflower. Only about 7 centimeters high, but abundant here. It felt comforting to lie down and touch the earth, knowing it is still there…
A lovely winter’s morning before the world changed… before everything we knew as normal was … gone.
In retrospect, I realize I have made more images than I knew of… despite this invisible invader and its impact on all our lives. Now we can only wish the vaccine will help us come back to easier and brighter days. The wiser. The first thing I would do… is go to a café for a nice cup of coffee and a tasty piece of cake – and quietly sit down to watch smiling people passing by.
Am amazing collection of images. Your year has not been the easiest one. For those of us that have lost loved ones this year it has been particularly hard. But your creativity wins through in the end. Here is to a brighter 2021.
Love the photo of the brilliant yellow leaves! Worth the wait. And I’m so glad you four ladies ae again sponsoring the Lens-Artists Photo Challenges. They’re fun! And we get to see parts of the world we can’t visit!
Oh Leya, what a marvelous post. I know you had a horrific 2020. I am hoping that you regain some sense of peace and life in 2021. Sending you lots of love and virtual hugs from my corner of the world.
The glory of that row of golden trees, but you not feeling it. I know that feeling because sometimes I look around me with wonder, but sometimes, no matter how beautiful the world, it’s hard to smile. You tell it so well, Ann Christine. And so we journey on… 🙂 🙂 Sending hugs!
A gorgeous set, Leya. Thanks for the reminder about swirls. They are fun and I haven’t done one for awhile!
Stunning images, Leya! You have a wide range of talent in the different types of photography. As someone who lost a mom last year, I feel your pain. I’m sure you will remember her smile in the flowers you see which may always be a testament to your love for her. You have a beautiful garden and I’m sure you’re excited about your greenhouse. Looking forward to more of your photography in 2021!
The broken window, I just loved. But then came another one and another one… I can’t choose…
Beautiful images reflecting our Covid year Ann Christine! I am so sorry about your mother. May her memory be a blessing. As for 2021: We can move past this pandemic and back to whatever normal will be for us. Stay safe.
I saw some amazing pictures in this 2020 collection. 🙂
May 2021 bring us a more joyful year…
I can certainly see why those are your favourites!
Oh Ann-Christine, you have truly outdone yourself this week. Your images are spectacular and they truly tell your story.. Each one stands on its own as a wonderful work of art, and yet together they take us along with you through a year of extremes – from turmoil and despair to salvation. You have shown us the best of mother nature including the love of a mother for her children and the sadness of a daughter who has lost her mother as well as the restorative capability of a single flower or a puffy cloud. I cannot choose a single image because it would be shameful to separate one from the story. But know that each is perfection and tells its part of the story perfectly.
What gorgeous images, Ann-Christine.
I love the opening window shot and its soft editing. And my other favourites are Stockholm station (a place I know but with its normality removed) and the closing frosty shots – simply beautiful.
Here’s to some return of normality during 2021.
All I can say is WOW! Your images took my breath away. Thank you for sharing your beautiful part of the world with us. I love them all but I think my favorite is the Autumn road.
Fabulous set of images, Ann Christine! I love the broken window with the vine leaves, the icy teasels and that autumn road….
Truly special post.. and I hope 2021 is much kinder to you. Particularly love the swirly snail and the gorgeous red rose with brown leaves! and thank you for all this beauty.
I wonder at your selection of photos and have to see more again so scroll back in case I missed something. Nature is within us all. Live with it and love all she has to offer. Favourites are kids, dog and tree and dog and forest 🙂
Goodness. What a great selection. My own favourite? Maybe the shield bug on the dahlia. No, wait. The purple flowers shot from below? No, perhaps … you get the idea – I can’t choose.