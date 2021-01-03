Life in Colour Photo Challenge 2021 – Brown 3 januari, 2021 / Leya Life in Colour Jude has started a colour challenge for 2021 – who can resist colours? She starts out with the colour Brown. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
23 reaktioner på ”Life in Colour Photo Challenge 2021 – Brown”
Awesome gallery! Love the header image…
I follow a lot of architecture and design avenues – here ‘in Aystralia liking’ or using ‘mission brown’ these days is an absolute sin – so ‘ugly’ and ‘retro’ ! To me the colour still means a real earthy and comfortable reality and baseline . . . solid comfort 🙂 ! Love your collection of photos . . . especially the old timber wall . . .
Brilliant colours and textures Ann Christine! Your doggies are the bestest 🙂 This reminds me of a brown series I did a long time ago. It wasn’t half as spectacular as this collection.
Beautiful photos. That sweet doggy is my favorite.!!!!
You’ve just made brown beautiful 😀
Great brown collection !
I should have known you’d go the whole hog 🙂 🙂 Beautiful collection!
So many browns and stunning to boot. What an amazing collage!
Who knew brown would make for a good photo – love them all!
Love that shot of the ferris wheel. The sepia toning gradient is striking. You’ve given me a new tool to experiment with. Thanks for that!
If you like color challenges, Tourmaline holds weekly color challenges.
Oh, excellent selection….I shall have to ask you where some of them are!
A lovely selection. As I said to Jude, my first thought was ‘mud’!
Hahaha…well, you can show us mud!!
I’ve found dome quite nice shots. Not one splash of mud to be seen.
Oh, excellent!
So many wonderful variations here. Brown is an underestimated colour.
A lovely lot of browns Ann-Christine 🙂
Just goes to show, A-C, brown can be most beguiling. An all over, well browned post.
Like your interpretations of brown color.
Best regards
Bernhard
Thank you
Brown is such a natural color. The stone buildings at the bottom is my favorite. Well done.
Thank you, Frank!