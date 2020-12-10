Can you feel it?
The need for crisp air and eyelifting skies? Totti enjoying a frosty morning some years ago – so fresh in the air…so easy to walk.
Today was announced on the news, that November and December were the darkest ever in Sweden since they started measuring hundreds of years ago. So little sun and so little light. Stockholm didn’t have a single sunny hour in these last 7 weeks.
Grey can be beautiful – but not every day for two months – and there are three more to go before early Spring.
But in less than two weeks The Winter Solstice will be here. I can’t tell you how much we need it!
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Foggy Days Forever?”
Those are beautiful photos. And I do love the bottom photo very much! I feel bad for all of you. I know the sun really does bring up the spirits. We have such heat in the summer here in the desert, but the sun just makes me happy. However, we are in desperate need of rain, so we are all hoping that the predicted rain for tomorrow actually shows up.
You have my sympathy. Grey makes for atmospheric photos but it is so dreary it is hard to feel uplifted. I hope for some sun for you soon!
Wonderful photos the water drops is a wow 🙂 No sunny hour in seven weeks would drive me crazy
Makes for wonderful photos, though, and oh, my those drops!! We could spare some sunshine for you. We’re actually praying for rain tomorrow as it’s been over 100 days without rain, not even normal for the desert. 😦
janet
It may be grey (and I truly sympathise with you as I too loathe the grey, dull days) but you have taken some exceptionally atmospheric photos and those raindrops are very beautiful.
Lovely images. I especially like the water drops.