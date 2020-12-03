Thursday Thoughts – Younger Days II

/ Leya

I was born and raised in a tiny village, consisting of about 15 houses situated on a ridge above the school house. Here I spent every day of my first 12 years, climbing and running, strolling and roaming the farm land, meadows and forests. I had a happy childhood.

This is the gate I climbed every day – or, this might be a newer one, but it still looks the same to me… There are huge stones in the meadow above, and we used to bring buns and milk to feast on when we had finished climbing and settled on top of the highest one. To us they were mountains – but in reality, boulders from the ice age, left here when the ice moved away.

In this house lived the grandmother of my best friend at school, and her grandson (my friend’s elder brother). A small farm I loved to walk up to every day. My own grandmother’s house was just 5 minutes down the road.
Maybe you remember I posted before on this barn, the cats and a duck behind the yellow door. My childhood friend’s brother still lives here, but the farm animals are not that many anymore. He always keeps his ”Grålle” tractor (Ferguson) in excellent shape.
They used to have sheep, pigs, geese, hens, rabbits, cats and dogs. There’s only two sheep left, a duck and … loads of cats. Being a farmer is a tough life, so it has got to be a ”living your dream” scenario. It takes All of you to manage and make it thrive.
But the two sheep seemed happy in their golden meadow, and the farmer – well, he was just like I remembered him from younger days. I will return a sunny day in spring so we can climb some stones again. That would be just great.

13 reaktioner på "Thursday Thoughts – Younger Days II

  7. What a wonderful place to grow up, A-C! Farming is far from the life so idealized by many, but we need farmers badly and many farmers wouldn’t do anything else. But if you’re a small farmer, it’s so poorly compensated that it’s amazing as many people do it as do. My grandparents were farmers and I had wonderful times there, but I had none of the hard work.

    janet

    Svara

  13. A wonderful post Ann-Christine 🙂 Such memories. I would love for my old Grey Ferguson tractor to look like that now. It is in a sad state unfortunately but maybe next year I’ll have the energy to get it going again 🙂

    Svara

