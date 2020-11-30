Maidenhair fern is a favorite of mine because of its delicate stems and leaves. A plant that is perfect company in the shadow of others that prefer sun.
9 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Adiantum”
Gorgeous details! 🙂 🙂 Vibrant green.
Lovely backlight, A C, which really shows off the veins in the leaves…..nicely done
Lovely photo
I don’t think I’ve ever seen this in real life. What delicate beauty!
Love this image 😍
Beautiful.
Beautifully captured. Looks similar to what I call a Ginko.
I have never managed to keep one of these alive, but maybe here in damp Cornwall I might have a chance. They are so pretty. As is your photo.
That is a beautiful photo!!