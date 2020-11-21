I’m a big bath person – or 21 november, 2020 / Leya – Yikes, the bath bomb went off… For Debbie and SixWordSaturday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
14 reaktioner på ”I’m a big bath person – or”
Goodness!
,-D
😊 …where on earth was it? Not in Sweden?
In Borås!
Oh, OK, well north from you!
🤭😂😂😂😂
What an amusing find, Ann-Christine!
He looks serene for one in so much water 🙂 🙂
Fabulous shot!
Jude – walking in a Swedish park and finding this enormous statue half way down in the water…just great!
How interesting!!! I might have not caught this. Good eye!
;-D
It certainly did! Well spotted, Ann-Christine!
Sending you hugs and best wishes
The Fab Four of Cley
And I wish you the very best too ♥