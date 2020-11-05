I felt once more how simple and frugal a thing is happiness: a glass of wine, a roast chestnut, a wretched little brazier, the sound of the sea. Nothing else.
― Nikos Kazantzakis, Zorba the Greek
We all needed a break, so we went to the west coast for a day. To walk by the sea. To sit in the fresh breeze. To wash away November mood.
We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep.
― William James
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – By the Sea”
Oh my, what beautiful images. It looks like the perfect get a way place. Take care.
Beautiful beach. Chilly but so peaceful.
A lovely walk thanks Ann-Christine. I don’t think I would be tempted at that temperature either. I so love the Gull photo 😉