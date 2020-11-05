Thursday Thoughts – By the Sea

I felt once more how simple and frugal a thing is happiness: a glass of wine, a roast chestnut, a wretched little brazier, the sound of the sea. Nothing else.

― Nikos Kazantzakis, Zorba the Greek

We all needed a break, so we went to the west coast for a day. To walk by the sea. To sit in the fresh breeze. To wash away November mood.

We found more people in need of the same thing.

Some even tried the waves…maybe 10 degrees C?

Not my thing though…

I’d rather join the lonely gull…contemplating life and the ways of the world. From a safe place – out of sight.

We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep.

― William James