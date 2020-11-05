Purples and Violets 5 november, 2020 / Leya Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Purples and Violets A late evening walk in spring – click the images to enlarge. Buthanese roof – Wisteria love Summer joy No words needed… My favourite orchid, Cattleya Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 reaktioner på ”Purples and Violets”
There’s really no words needed on that 4th one. The colour says it all…love it Ann-Christine.
Very creative and gorgeous 😍