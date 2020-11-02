Lens-Artists Challenge #121 – Focus on the Subject

In this week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #121 Patti says : ” Focus on the Subject, we invite you show us an image that uses leading lines, patterns, color, contrast, selective focus, freezing the action, doorways or arches, or the eyes of humans or animals to draw our attention to the subject. ”



In Sweden we are at the end of the grand Autumn colours, and I just had to send you inviting lines into one of my beautiful forests.

Patti talks about colour defining/deciding focus – and below is a typical example – in fact many ingredients are demonstrated in this one: colour, light and lines co-operate to make me take out my camera here. The motif is not a spectacular one, but the silo stands out!

Doorways or arches are constant attention drawers. Last week’s countryside tour made me capture some very different subjects.

The first shot from the spectacular library building in the middle of a vast beech forest. The owner, Michael Ehrenborg, lived at Hovdala Castle in the 18th century, and wanted a library in the forest to study science in solitude. Sadly enough he died before the octagonal building was finished – and it was left to rest and return to nature.

The castle itself is still standing and very much alive. Here framed by chestnut glory.

On my way home again, I decided to visit an old friend of mine. Kaj-Arne, a farmer who has stayed true to his farm and animals all his life. Evening light is not the best photo light these grey days, but through the barn door I managed to catch a glimpse of his pretty goose in the company of one of his fiendly cats.

This last image fascinates me, because it was the light and colours that caught my attention – but what is the subject? So many frames … but I end up looking at the lonely, ugly chair. I could have concentrated on the beauty of the window, but the chair interested me. I was just walking down the stairs, seeing the left side, ordinary, rather drab…and then this fantastic window. What is Your focus in this image? I believe this is one of the many magical things with photography – we can all look at things differently…

Next week, we’re thrilled to announce a new guest host – the talented and creative Ana of Anvica’s Gallery is going to lead LAPC #122, so be sure to visit her site on Saturday, November 7th.

Looking forward to seeing your creative answers! Please include a link to Patti’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag so that everyone can find your post in the WP Reader. Once again, special thanks to all of you in our creative community for your continued participation. Be sure to stay safe and well.