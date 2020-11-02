Lens-Artists Challenge #121 – Focus on the Subject

In this week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #121 Patti says : ” Focus on the Subject, we invite you show us an image that uses leading lines, patterns, color, contrast, selective focus, freezing the action, doorways or arches, or the eyes of humans or animals to draw our attention to the subject. ”
In Sweden we are at the end of the grand Autumn colours, and I just had to send you inviting lines into one of my beautiful forests.
Patti talks about colour defining/deciding focus – and below is a typical example – in fact many ingredients are demonstrated in this one: colour, light and lines co-operate to make me take out my camera here. The motif is not a spectacular one, but the silo stands out!
Doorways or arches are constant attention drawers. Last week’s countryside tour made me capture some very different subjects.
The first shot from the spectacular library building in the middle of a vast beech forest. The owner, Michael Ehrenborg, lived at Hovdala Castle in the 18th century, and wanted a library in the forest to study science in solitude. Sadly enough he died before the octagonal building was finished – and it was left to rest and return to nature.
The castle itself is still standing and very much alive. Here framed by chestnut glory.
This last image fascinates me, because it was the light and colours that caught my attention – but what is the subject? So many frames … but I end up looking at the lonely, ugly chair. I could have concentrated on the beauty of the window, but the chair interested me. I was just walking down the stairs, seeing the left side, ordinary, rather drab…and then this fantastic window. What is Your focus in this image? I believe this is one of the many magical things with photography – we can all look at things differently…
Your first image has captured all my attention, invite us to look closely and read it from one corner to another. Love it!
Beautiful photos. Love all
Such great photos, every one. How obliging of the cat to organise its very own frame!
I liked the fall leaves pictures for their color and lines. I also liked the farm photo. The cat is well framed in a circle while the goose looks on.
These are beautiful photos. And I always love a photo with a kitty (and other animals) in the shot 😊
Beautiful post Ann Christine. I thought the chair was the focal point, but the window could have been one too. I chose the chair because of the bright color. The colors in the window are muted. Both work. I love the cat and the goose. The cat seems to be posing for you.
Oh Anne-Christine, I am so in love with that brick house and the autumn foliage!
Wow!! Gorgeous shots!
Wonderful examples Ann-Christine. I too saw the lovely window and not the chair until I read your comment. Love the cat and goose 🙂
A wonderful post as always Ann-Christine – but you didn’t tell us about your header image which I’m thinking is a train leaving the station but the lines and light on that one are spectacular!! As for the last, my eye went directly to the beautiful flowers framed by the many-paned window. Lovely examples all.