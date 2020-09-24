Thursday Thoughts – Thank You

Since last Thursday, life has changed, the world has changed and will never be quite the same again.

Last Wednesday I walked by the sea, contemplating the beautiful sunset.

I stopped for some minutes at the boat house and found another soul, sitting alone in the still of the evening…

And the sun went down, for the last time in my quiet and ordinary life.

I want to thank you from the depth of my heart, from every vibrating fibre, for all your warm greetings, your sincere condolences and your concern. I will keep them in my heart – Thank You. This is a truly magical community… In the header is a magical bouquet of flowers sent to me all the way from Australia. I cannot thank you enough – no one mentioned no one forgotten. I Love You All.

4 comments on "Thursday Thoughts – Thank You

