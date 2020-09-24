Since last Thursday, life has changed, the world has changed and will never be quite the same again.
Last Wednesday I walked by the sea, contemplating the beautiful sunset.
And the sun went down, for the last time in my quiet and ordinary life.
I want to thank you from the depth of my heart, from every vibrating fibre, for all your warm greetings, your sincere condolences and your concern. I will keep them in my heart – Thank You. This is a truly magical community… In the header is a magical bouquet of flowers sent to me all the way from Australia. I cannot thank you enough – no one mentioned no one forgotten. I Love You All.
4 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Thank You”
A beautiful post Ann-Christine. Not surprisingly you are loved by many for your warm and kind heart. May it mend itself soon with your fondest memories.
You art reflects your mood in a beautiful way.
You are welcome! courage and strength to grieve for the coming period.
Much love & comfort to you during these difficult days.