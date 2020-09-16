Mother – Forever in My Heart

Early this morning, my mother unexpectedly passed away. This is the last photo, from August when we celebrated Emma turning 30. In the header, June this summer, Mother turned 85. Always a beauty, always shining, always funny, always – Always Mum.

Thank you for Everything. You chose such a beautiful day to leave us, warm and sunny, I believe the last day of summer. A day of no wind, of stillness and the yellow garden flowers glowing. But nothing can ever glow like You.

How frail is a life – yours went from laughing and joking on Monday, to gone forever Wednesday morning. Wherever you are now, I know your company is smiling.

61 comments on “Mother – Forever in My Heart

  3. I’m so sorry. And yet it seems she died at peace, on a lovely day, with those whom she loved nearby. It’s what she might have chosen. What lovely memories you have.

    Svara

  4. My sincere condolences, Ann-Christine. My father‘s turning 86 next week and my mother is 78. Both of them are still very active and healthy. But we also have to have in mind this can change very shorthand. So, keep your memories active. There is a song by Trude Herr which title translates to „you never leave completely, something of you stays here“ and I believe, that’s true. Parts of your mother remain.

    Svara

  7. I’m so sorry for your loss 😦 don’t know what to say since I didn’t know her but with your profile picture next to it here in the reader it’s amazing how much you look alike and I feel like I do know her a bit – and in a way she will live on through you and your wonderful blog 🙂

    Svara

  19. I am so very sorry for your loss Ann-Christine. I’m glad you had those precious last moments with your mum. Sending much aroha and hoping that your family finds strength in each other in the times ahead.

    Svara

  22. So sorry to hear that your mum passed away, Ann-Christine. What a lovely post to pay tribute to your mum. The August photos are precious. She was so cheerful and beautiful. Yes, she’ll be forever in my heart!

    Svara

  23. Oh, Ann-Christine, I’m so sorry to read this, even though it is a beautiful tribute. Your two photos are full of love and beauty. I’m happy you have so many wonderful memories and were able to be there with her at the end. I’m also very thankful she didn’t suffer. My parents are 91 and 90 and I hope they go that quickly when it’s their time, even though I know I’ll feel the sense of loss you describe here. Praying for comfort for you, your family, and all her friends.

    janet

    Svara

  27. Sorry for your loss Ann Christine. Courage and strength the coming time but after that I wish you the biggest of smiles thinking back of all the memories you have of her. And the love you shared

    Svara

  28. Oh my I am so very sorry. Such a sad day. A shock to the system and to your heart. It is some comfort you were with her in her final minutes. And what a sweet photo to remember her (one of many I’m sure). ❤️

    Svara

  32. So sorry to hear this sad news. How fortunate you were to have her in your life for all those years!
    My mother was just 67 when she passed away. A difficult loss no matter when it occurs.

    Svara

  33. I read the comment to sue and glad you had a little chance to talk at Hospital!
    Sending condolences and you can see her beautiful personality in the smile and softness of her face

    Svara

  34. Oh, sweetheart- how awful! I read your comment to Sue. Such an awful shock and no preparation. But a sack full of happy memories to fill the days ahead. So sorry, Ann Christine. 😦 😦

    Svara

