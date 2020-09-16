Early this morning, my mother unexpectedly passed away. This is the last photo, from August when we celebrated Emma turning 30. In the header, June this summer, Mother turned 85. Always a beauty, always shining, always funny, always – Always Mum.
Thank you for Everything. You chose such a beautiful day to leave us, warm and sunny, I believe the last day of summer. A day of no wind, of stillness and the yellow garden flowers glowing. But nothing can ever glow like You.
How frail is a life – yours went from laughing and joking on Monday, to gone forever Wednesday morning. Wherever you are now, I know your company is smiling.
61 comments on “Mother – Forever in My Heart”
So sorry.Our condolences.Rest in peace
Condolences, Ann-Christine 💐 Our thoughts are with you 🙏
I’m so sorry. And yet it seems she died at peace, on a lovely day, with those whom she loved nearby. It’s what she might have chosen. What lovely memories you have.
My sincere condolences, Ann-Christine. My father‘s turning 86 next week and my mother is 78. Both of them are still very active and healthy. But we also have to have in mind this can change very shorthand. So, keep your memories active. There is a song by Trude Herr which title translates to „you never leave completely, something of you stays here“ and I believe, that’s true. Parts of your mother remain.
Sorry for your loss.
So sorry for your loss, you have many wonderful memories of your dear mum, that will in time ease the pain 😘
I’m so sorry for your loss 😦 don’t know what to say since I didn’t know her but with your profile picture next to it here in the reader it’s amazing how much you look alike and I feel like I do know her a bit – and in a way she will live on through you and your wonderful blog 🙂
Your mother looks like such a lovely lady, Leya. My thoughts are with you and your family at this sad time.
So deeply, deeply sorry for your loss, Ann-Christine. It is clear that your Mom was a beautiful person both inside and out and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.
My deepest sympathy. 🌺🌹🌷
So sorry for your loss.
Condolences! 🌸🌸
Sorry to hear of your loss . My condolences Anne-Christine.
Oh, I’m so sorry. Hopes for peace and comfort for you and your family 🙏🏻🤗💙
Sending many hugs Ann-Christine. A delightful photo to have. I have a daughter Emma who was named after her Great-Grandmother Emma ❤
So sorry to hear this. She sounds being full of life and love. Life is frail and memories are precious.
So sorry for your loss, especially so suddenly. May her memory be for a blessing
Sorry for your loss, ♥
I am so very sorry for your loss Ann-Christine. I’m glad you had those precious last moments with your mum. Sending much aroha and hoping that your family finds strength in each other in the times ahead.
Condolences. Sending a virtual hug from Canada.
My sincere condolences.
So sorry to hear that your mum passed away, Ann-Christine. What a lovely post to pay tribute to your mum. The August photos are precious. She was so cheerful and beautiful. Yes, she’ll be forever in my heart!
Oh, Ann-Christine, I’m so sorry to read this, even though it is a beautiful tribute. Your two photos are full of love and beauty. I’m happy you have so many wonderful memories and were able to be there with her at the end. I’m also very thankful she didn’t suffer. My parents are 91 and 90 and I hope they go that quickly when it’s their time, even though I know I’ll feel the sense of loss you describe here. Praying for comfort for you, your family, and all her friends.
janet
So sorry Ann-Christine. Our mothers hold a special place in our hearts. May her memory be a blessing for you and your family.
What a terrible shock for you and your family to lose this beautiful, vibrant lady. I am so very sorry.
So sorry for your loss. This post is such a lovely tribute.
Sorry for your loss Ann Christine. Courage and strength the coming time but after that I wish you the biggest of smiles thinking back of all the memories you have of her. And the love you shared
Oh my I am so very sorry. Such a sad day. A shock to the system and to your heart. It is some comfort you were with her in her final minutes. And what a sweet photo to remember her (one of many I’m sure). ❤️
So sorry for your loss but what a lovely tribute to your Mum.
Sad for you and your family Anne-Christine, and so sudden; your photos show a vibrant, beautiful lady. Lovely photos!
My condolescences, dear Anne-Christine! The photo depicts a beautiful bright person, who will certainly find peace in the other world. 🙂
Thank you for your kind words. ♥
🙂
So sorry to hear this sad news. How fortunate you were to have her in your life for all those years!
My mother was just 67 when she passed away. A difficult loss no matter when it occurs.
Oh, so sad to hear. Mother at least lived a full life, and we are so grateful. And a mother is always a mother.
So true.
I read the comment to sue and glad you had a little chance to talk at Hospital!
Sending condolences and you can see her beautiful personality in the smile and softness of her face
Thank you, thank you, yes, so grateful I am for those minutes. In school she was always ”that sunshine ” of a girl. And she was always singing and smiling. I will miss her terribly.
❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽
Oh, sweetheart- how awful! I read your comment to Sue. Such an awful shock and no preparation. But a sack full of happy memories to fill the days ahead. So sorry, Ann Christine. 😦 😦
Thank you, Jo. Many happy memories will come up later, now it seems too dark. This year, 2020, has brought mostly sorrows.
Sending hugs, hon 🙂
♥
My sincere condolences for the passing of your Mom.
♥ Thank you
so sorry for your loss, happy you were there with your mom at the end, sending you hugs 🤗
Thank you – it warms. And I am so grateful we managed to sit with her.
Very comforting for both of you that you were with her ❤️
I’m so sorry to hear it Leya.
Mike, thank you. This is so unreal.
I just got my mother out of the hospital for heart problems last week, we need to remember to cherish the ones we love.
You are so right, Mike, and may your mother stay healthy for many years to come.
Yours is a very sweet greeting for your mom. A big hug and may her smile be a comfort to you in these moments of pain. 🙏
Thank you, Patrizia, we are all in shock.
I’m really very sorry
♥
Oh, Ann Christine…I’m so sad for you. Sending hugs, we’ll speak soon
Sue, she suddenly got a myocardial infarction – never had any heart problems in our family. We managed to drive to the hospital and have a few minutes of talking before she was gone. We are all in shock.
So sad….but at least you were with her at the end
I am so grateful for that, Sue. And they allowed two people to sit by her side. Her husband and me it had to be.
That’s good