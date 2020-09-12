Lens-Artists Photo Challenge # 114 – Negative Space

This week, Amy is our host, and she wants us to show the importance of negative space in our photography. Negative space is the area around the main subject of your photograph. (Which means that your main subject is the positive space) Check out her post, see brilliant examples and learn more about this!
Positive and negative space are two important tools for us to give an enhanced emotional feel to our images, which is essential in photography. Looking forward to seeing your choices!
Our special thanks to Rusha Sams for hosting last week’s Labor of Love. We had so many positive and uplifting experiences of genuine love and care!
Be sure to check out Tina’s Travels and Trifles post next week as she hosts Challenge #115.
And, as always – may you stay safe and well. Our thoughts these days go especially to all of you out there fighting the wild fires.
These are all wonderful but that first one is particularly striking.
Your opening photo with the plane could almost be a painting, loved it! Also fantastic examples but the one with the myna gave me strong ‘home vibes’, the bird and the background reminded me so much of my Himalayan state. 😊
A-C, I love all of these, but the first one, the header photo, is particularly beautiful.
janet
Beautiful images showing use of negative space.
Beautiful set!!
Leya, such beautiful photos. I love the beach and the color of the blue flower.
These are remarkable photos. You have such an eye for capturing ordinary in an extraordinary way.
Very nice photos
Wonderful negative space A-C 😀 the coastal scene is my favourite
Wonderful images
Exquisite examples Ann-Christine, clearly this is a concept you’ve mastered. I loved them all but your opener and the sepia shot of loneliness are really outstanding. I thought your description of the impact of negative space was also spot on.
They are gorgeous photos and very calming.