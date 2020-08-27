So now we are here…Autumn is inevitably coming to the northern hemisphere.
A short drive to town – and along the road the familiar landscape is slowly turning into soft autumn colours.
Some fields are aglow in the evening light. The harvest is in and a calmness is settling over the landscape.
This year, being a farmer has been a positive thing. Working outdoors all the time, and the weather staying kind to the crops.
We have to take care of and treasure the few positive things this year – the year of corona. I returned home with a calmness in my soul and a soft smile on my lips. Just like natured showed me .
One comment on “Thursday Thoughts – Autumn is Coming”
These really are very peaceful and peace-filled shots. I especially like the first one with the wonderful leading lines and clouds. In Arizona, we’re looking forward to the fall, when it will cool down and I’ll be able to plant things and expect that they’ll grow. 🙂 It’s a new world.
janet