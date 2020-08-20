Flower chafers or Flower scarabs are not that very often seen in my garden. Once a year maybe. But so very welcome! Love their metallic shield and slow pace.
Last week I was lucky to see this beautiful visitor – just admire his shining armour!
Trotting around on this big flower, I guess he was rather satisfied by what was served at the table …
Did you ever see a more handsome bottom?
After about five, six minutes, he just rolled over and fell off the flower – maybe full up?
Welcome back, my friend!
2 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Rare Guest”
We get a lot of those scarabs. They are pretty.
The photos are beautiful and the bug is quite handsome