Thursday Thoughts – A Rare Guest

Flower chafers or Flower scarabs are not that very often seen in my garden. Once a year maybe. But so very welcome! Love their metallic shield and slow pace.

Last week I was lucky to see this beautiful visitor – just admire his shining armour!

Trotting around on this big flower, I guess he was rather satisfied by what was served at the table …

Did you ever see a more handsome bottom?

After about five, six minutes, he just rolled over and fell off the flower – maybe full up?

Welcome back, my friend!