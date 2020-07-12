Spring invites us into a fairy land of imagination where flowers bloom with joy, butterflies fly with song, and love dances with love.
This week, Tina is our host on Spring. ”Noted by poets and lyricists as a season of hope and renewal, spring teaches us that despite (or perhaps because of) the hardships of winter, our world will once again blossom with new life. As we continue to deal with the issues of the day, spring teaches us to remain hopeful despite our challenges.”
Yes, there will always be more written on Spring – the joy, the returning of the light and the renewal of life. In southern Sweden, where I live, the cranes are the first heralds of spring, gigantic V – ploughs in the skies, heading for their breeding places up north.
Magic birds were dancing in the mystic marsh. The grass swayed with them, and the shallow waters, and the earth fluttered under them. The earth was dancing with the cranes, and the low sun, and the wind and sky.
― Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings
Every year, in March and the beginning of April, tens of thousands of cranes return from Africa to Sweden to rest at Hornborgasjön. This day, in 2014, there were more than 19000 of them. Their trumpeting calls were deafening, but their dancing joy was pure ballet.
I watch the trees all dressed up in the Spring,
While posing as they stand in line,
Placing their best foot forward, showing off their leaves and fighting for attention,
One tree at a time
Trees are at my heart, and this forest is my home every day – not the least in May.
Spring is not a season; it is a mysterious illusionist who sets off fireworks in the depths of our soul!
When the rapeseed unleashes its yellow flames – I am there with camera, and eyes aglow.
It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.
This cherry tree was planted when my daughter Emma was born, 30 years ago.
In the winter you may want the summer; in the summer, you may want the autumn; in the autumn, you may want the winter; but only in the spring you dream and want no other season but the spring!
I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.
Tina writes that ”We have been given the gift of time – to learn more about ourselves and the world around us, and to develop a new or renewed appreciation for living every moment.” I am convinced this is a lesson for us all, and even more for some. Hopefully we will come out better humans, humans knowing that we should not return completely to the old ways of living. What we need is a sustainable world – and that is the gift we must hand over to our children.
