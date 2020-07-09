Thursday Thoughts – Painted Ladies Today I have finished my Painted Ladies jigsaw puzzle – loved it. Painted really, so faces and details were very difficult to do. Thought mother’s birthday orchid also looked a bouquet of painted ladies… Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Painted Ladies”
Now that is some task….well done it looks great.😀
Beautiful orchids Ann-Christine and congratulations with completing this marvellous puzzle! 🤗💜 xxx
Great job, dear Anne-Christine! What is going to be the next one?
Oh,well done?,
Wonderful Ann-Christine!!!
Congratulations – that’s one intricate puzzle. Wow! I also agree with you about the orchids 🙂