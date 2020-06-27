Thank you to Patti for her lovely challenge #102 – ”A Quiet Moment”, and all your beautiful responses! We certainly need our quiet moments, and it feels so good to share.
This week I have been pondering over the impact of not knowing how our situation in general will develop. We really – don’t – know. Even if we never can know in advance how life and things will turn out… we want to have some kind of schedule and feel in control.
Somehow, over these last months, I have tried hard to accept the fact that not knowing will be the normal thing for the future. Less planning – I have decided to adapt.
Would you like to know your future? If your answer is yes, think again. Not knowing is the greatest life motivator. So enjoy, endure, survive each moment as it comes to you in its proper sequence, a surprise.
This young lady was surprised by a happy call yesterday – getting that new job!
For many of us, June, July and August are the starters of vacation time. This year is of course without any scheduled far away travels, but small surprises usually occur in our everyday life. It could be surprising meetings, incidents, or maybe eye openers. In fact anything you feel surprise you!
I start off with a missed coffee break (Swedish ”Fika”) in the opener. We quickly had to find another place to eat our sandwiches… not sharing any!
Then – eye openers and great surprises are everywhere in nature. Last year I met this little creature – an insect looking exactly like a tiny twig – here together with a real twig. Can you tell which is which? This camouflage must be very effective!
Surprise is the greatest gift which life can grant us.
But then there are surprises both negative and positive…Two days ago I found this battered 4cm butterfly dead on the garden stones. I could tell it must have been a beauty with those emerald/mother of pearl blue spots on the white wings. I wrote my colleagues in the biology group – and the answer was: Zeuzera pyrina, a blue spotted tree butterfly. A rare species where I live. The experts told me that my old apple trees could have been its home. And it might be that more of these butterflies are here. Let’s hope for a live meeting!
This is what it looks like in a fresh costume – wing span 35-75 mm.
Another big surprise – a minor shock in fact –
– was this Digitalis with a mutated top flower – a so called Peloria.
(This photo with my Samsung phone.) I had never seen one before. It reminded me of those dragon lizards running in the desert!
Have you seen these from Patti’s challenge?
Nes Felicio – The quiet has to come from within
From Hiding to Blogging– Yan is chasing sunstars
Pat, of Living Life Almost Gracefully finds quiet in the sense of gentle colors and order
Anne of Slow Shutter Speed – stunning quiet moments
The team has a special “surprise” for July. We will be hosting the theme “Seasons” for the entire month, and are announcing the sequence in advance. The schedule will be:
July 4 Amy Spring
July 11 Tina Summer
July 18 Patti Autumn/Fall
July 25 A-C Winter
Lastly – stay well, and don’t forget to use the Lens-Artists tag to easily be found in the reader!
24 comments on “Lens Artists Photo Challenge #103 – Surprise”
Another great challenge. I know of but have never seen the moths that look like twigs. As for the mutated foxglove flower I did have one of those in my own garden🙂
Oh, you had one in your garden! How great! I googled for other pictures on them, but they did not look like mine.
Those are some great surprises!!
Thank you, Anne! I love surprises – at least the positive ones…
[…] there! This week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge is hosted by Ann-Christine. The theme she has chosen is “surprise”. As I was thinking through it, this post that I […]
I love this surprise post, it’s beautifully expressed.
The insect is incredible, the butterfly well captured. And, I’m in awe with the last image. 🙂
I love your surprise post, it’s beautifully expressed, A-C.
The insect is a wonderful surprise, the butterfly is very lovely. I am in awe with the last image! 🙂
Thank you, Amy! I hope to find one of those butterflies flying around here in my apple trees!
What a beautiful and wise post, Ann-Christine. Your thoughts on dealing with the surprises in life (and covid) are so apt. A perfect theme for these uncertain times. I love your beautiful butterfly image. Gorgeous and rare. Take care and enjoy the present moment. I’m trying not to think too far down the road–because–as you say–so much is uncertain and it’s exhausting!
Thank you, Patti, so glad you liked these examples! And yes, one day at a time – not much more thinking ahead.
[…] Thank you, Ann-Christine, for inviting us to ponder Surprise. […]
Ha ha. Mooo-oove over, we’re coming for lunch, not to BE lunch. Great photos. That twig insect is amazing.
Thank you, John! Yes, I do love cows, but I want my sandwiches…..to myself. That ”twig” – it was sooo soft to touch too. Simply amazing what we find in nature!
You’ve chosen some great images. I wonder what surprising things we’ll manage to come up with?
Thank you, Margaret! I am very curious and looking forward to what you all are coming up with!
What great surprises. And aren’t you fortunate to have a science group? Like the pictures and the conversation this week.
Glad you enjoyed it – and it is a privilege to be a member of that group!
I love your surprises! Thanks for a fun challenge.
Yay – looking forward to your post!
Here is my entry: https://cxianliu.wordpress.com/2020/06/06/wildlife-on-a-farm-land/
Thank you for joining in!
[…] Our family farm land is located at Northern Wisconsin. There are countless wildlife hanging around there, but it is really hard to capture them on any regular camera. We have installed some trail cameras around the land. The cameras have captured a lot of surprises . […]
Wonderful surprises, Ann-Christine! Wow, I’ve never seen a foxglove do that before!
Glad you liked them – and I was rather shocked at the foxglove’s transformation.