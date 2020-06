As many of us are into flowers this week, let’s go for a stroll in my garden!

The tiny bush roses, maybe 2 cm, are the ones I used to put in the Midsummer wreath.

The dark red peonies are almost hopeless to catch showing their true hue – here is one of my best tries.

Lewisia, tulip and rose again – in sun, rain and shadow.

Fading – lilies and light –

Goodnight – wishing you all a great Midsummer weekend!