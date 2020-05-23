Many thanks to our lovely guest host, Sue (Mac’s Girl) of The Nature of Things for a creative challenge where we could all be inspired to try new (and old) pastimes. Be sure to have a look if you haven’t already paid her a visit!
As many countries are opening up a bit from lock-down, and I was inspired by the soft glory of spring nature in my part of the world, I thought we would indulge in some Delicate Colours! They are everywhere in nature, but also to be found anywhere you look, in for example fashion, art and architecture.
For this challenge, I took a walk around my garden, and also a walk in one of my neighboring forests. In fact I was looking for orchids in the wetlands there, but they had not yet woken up… In the opener is the evening sky seen from my house, yesterday late.
My garden lilacs – a joy in the evenings when their delightful scent fills the air.
In the forests now, Solomon’s seal is ruling. One of my favorites, so elegant and delicate both in colour and grace.
Water avens and common dandelion are both greatly loved by insects – and by me! In Sweden we call water avens ”humleblomster” – bumblebee flower in direct translation. If you take a look inside, it looks like the bumblebee is already there…
In my garden forget-me-not grow abundantly. I love their shy little faces hiding in the shadows. Have you ever noticed them in late evenings? You will see that they almost outshine the brightest yellow flowers.
Brown shades are delicate as well, even if they maybe are a bit overlooked. This big snail was slowly sailing over the shady path, with the soft light falling down through the canopy, landing on his house. A delightful meeting – even if snails are not really my cup of tea…
36 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge#98 – Delicate Colours”
I especially like your first shot, A-C. I hope you’re enjoying your weekend.
janet
I love the lilacs. Just wish I could smell them. The snail edit is fun.
janet
Janet, when is WP going into scent as well?
Wouldn’t that be nice?!
Lovely images. I am very taken with the snail swirl.
Su, so glad it appealed to you! Somehow I felt it was a beautiful snail, but not enough appreciated…I am no snail lover otherwise.
Wonderful images. I love forget-me-nots. The blue reminds me of the sky, and yet they are so delicate
Strange, isn’t it. Strong but delicate…a lovely colour too.
Thank you 🙏🏻 for this challenge! Your colors are so calming and beautiful.
Happy you liked my choice – looking forward to seeing yours!
How lovely! Not sure I will find any delicate flowers here
Ah, but you have delicate colours in books, clothes, patterns…wine? Looking forward to what you will find! ;-D
Hmm, perhaps…! Speak tomorrow evening, don’t forget!!
A breath of fresh air in these photos. Very nice.
Glad you feel the fresh air! I wish WP could give us the scent as well.
Such great precious captures. And the snail…. Awesome.
Thank you so much! And I just had to make the snail a bit more handsome if possible…
I love these delicate colors, Ann-Christine! And nice to see a swirl in there.
Thank you, Sue – and of course I had to make a snail more interesting…;-D
Fina bilder!
Tack så mycket!
Thank you, Chava!
These are so beautiful!
Thank you, VJ! Soft beauty – just wish WP would transmit scent as well!
Ha ha. Oh you swirly swirl people with your new photo techniques. 🙂 Best snail portrayal I’ve seen. Delicate is as delicate does. I’ll have to see if my clodhoppers can tiptoe through my photo library with some sensitivity. To be continued… (I love your photos, of course. Particularly the banner shot. Delicate!)
P.S. Thanks for the blog mention. I’m still puzzled. Very puzzled.
Me too – doing a 1500 one now. Hand painted………so the details are not that detailed.
Looking forward to your clodhoppers’ findings John! ;-D