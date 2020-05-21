Hiking in spring always means meetings with cattle.
And they are always very curious…especially when dogs are around. In the opener a gang that followed us through their meadow and almost over the fence…
Old farmsteads with apple trees and cherry trees – what could be more beautiful?
Only the cows!
13 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – And I do Love Cows!”
Lol. I love this. One of my favorite hikes was near Konigsee . Bavaria. We could hear the cow bells all around us. I was in heaven. And then two cows decided to block the trail. Honestly , we were scared, not certain what they would do. Turned out they were friendly and I have pictures of my husband petting one of them. Thanks for reminding me of that day. I love cows too. Lol. Donna
They are so laid back and yet curious about passers by. We have cows in the field next to where we live. They spend the winter somewhere else and come back in the spring. I am waiting for them to arrive this year. They belong to the farmer next to us.
country scene is beautiful! 🙂
Cows sitting dien = it’s going to rain. BTW, great photos.
Thank you – but is that sentence about rain? Cows in what language?
Sorry typo! Whenever you see cows sitting down on the grass, it usually rains.
So lovely and peaceful! Beautiful scenery with cows!
Happy you can feel the peacefulness! Thank you!
Wonderful Ann-Christine!!!
😀
Your surroundings are so beautiful Leya!
I guess you love the same things I do!
So it would seem.