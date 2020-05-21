Thursday Thoughts – And I do Love Cows!

Hiking in spring always means meetings with cattle.

And they are always very curious…especially when dogs are around.  In the opener a gang that followed us through their meadow and almost over the fence…

Old farmsteads with apple trees and cherry trees – what could be more beautiful?

Only the cows!

13 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – And I do Love Cows!

  1. Lol. I love this. One of my favorite hikes was near Konigsee . Bavaria. We could hear the cow bells all around us. I was in heaven. And then two cows decided to block the trail. Honestly , we were scared, not certain what they would do. Turned out they were friendly and I have pictures of my husband petting one of them. Thanks for reminding me of that day. I love cows too. Lol. Donna

    Svara

  2. They are so laid back and yet curious about passers by. We have cows in the field next to where we live. They spend the winter somewhere else and come back in the spring. I am waiting for them to arrive this year. They belong to the farmer next to us.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.