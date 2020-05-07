Thursday Thoughts – A Cherry Walk One of the most beautiful places in Skåne, Sweden, is the Hills of Brösarp. A small taste of them – and rural harmony – a late afternoon in Spring. Gentle cowslips glowing in the grass. I guess you can tell, May is my favorite month. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Cherry Walk”
Beautiful and so peaceful. 💖
All lovely, A-C. 🙂
janet
Lovely walk thanks A-C 🙂
So beautiful Ann-Christine!!!
beautiful scenery in the spring! 🙂
Mine too – that’s why I was born in this month 😉
Beautiful photos and thoughts of Spring.
May should be fabulous and so far it’s been rather good… Trouble is we are told Arctic weather is heading from Sunday onwards 🙄
Lovely countryside