When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. – Marcus Aurelius
My mornings these days – are not quite the same as before the pandemic. Maybe yours are the same as before – or a bit different too? Anyway, a look at your morning – or Any morning – is the challenge for this week. Maybe there is a special morning that you will never forget – you could share it with us!
When the virus hit my world, in order to sleep better, I had to move upstairs to my daughter’s old room. So the first thing I see when I open my eyes to a new day – are fluttering butterflies. Feels good! And I do sleep better up here. I find harmony and peace.
This room is where many of my potted plants spend their winter season, waiting to come out in the sun and the fresh air again. What better place is there for me to spend the night?
Here I also grow new plants for the next season – these little ones are tomatoes in the making. I guess I love seeing plants, animals and people, grow –
In the hallway I pass the standing mirror, and a glance into it before closing the door, reveals Emma’s sewing machine waiting in stand by with her summer hat on top.
Before I go downstairs, I sit for a while with my new colourful plant puzzle – very relaxing and Mindfulness My way.
On coming down into the living room, I am usually met by a yawning Milo and a snoring Totti…(So…hardly ”met” really…), Totti is extremely good at snoring, so I hear exactly where he is. My husband tells me the dogs miss me terribly, but they have now accepted my strange night habits. Please click to enlarge if you love them –
Finally – coffee (Emma’s mug…). And the morning paper is a must. After a rather solid breakfast, I spend the rest of the morning out in the forest, enjoying the Wood Anemones while they are still flowering. Now on their last due to the dry weather and strong winds.
Morning has broken like the first morning
Blackbird has spoken like the first bird
Praise for the singing
Praise for the morning
Praise for them springing fresh from the world
(My favorite song from younger days, when Cat Stevens still was – Cat Stevens.)
We are looking forward to saying Good Morning to all of you! Be it your morning, any morning or some creative twist.
A big thank you to our guest-host John Steiner of Journeys with Johnbo for ”Going Back the Second Time Around”, which brought many lovely memories from you – and tips for new memories to be made!
Next week, April 25, #94: your host will be Amy of The World is a Book
As usual we wish you a lovely week, stay safe, stay well – and maybe make a phone call or two to someone who needs it.
Ah, great theme, A C! Good to read of your mornings…
I’m back with my contribution for this week.
https://sustainabilitea.wordpress.com/2020/04/18/lens-artists-photo-challenge-93-morning/
janet
Best post ever. I forwarded it to several members of my family. I’m sure they will love it and be inspired by it.
Beautiful images Ann-Christine… Love the reflection of the bedroom. Here is my contribution. https://brashley.photography/2020/04/18/lens-artists-photo-challenge-93-morning/
Your mornings are quite nice, I’d say! And I love that Cat Stevens tune.
Beautiful morning photos and thoughts, A-C. I love your plants and flowers, your Milo and Totti are so sweet, and Wood Anemones are so lovely. Your colorful plant puzzle is a cool choice. 🙂
What a lovely home you have, A-C! Thanks for much for giving us these glimpses of it and of your life. I love mornings, so I’ll be joining this challenge in a bit. Have a wonderful weekend.
janet
I’d forgotten the Cat Stevens song. That brought back a memory! Thanks again for giving me the opportunity to guest-host last week. I now have a modicum of an idea of what that involves for you, the ”gang of four” that keep us challenged each week!
This is a fabulous post, Ann-Christine. Your thoughts, the quotes, and your images all beautifully express your feelings, thoughts, and impressions of morning during this time and place. Cat Steven’s song is a favorite of mine, too. I hope you have many wonderful mornings ahead and that you soon see your daughter.
Thanks for the reminder to enjoy my mornings more!
yes. Leya, mornings are great for taking photographs 🙂 https://solaner.wordpress.com/2020/04/18/lens-artists-challenge-93-morning/
EXCELLENT THEME!! Beautiful photos. Love your place and all your plants. I love dogs, too. I was reading that the puzzle business is booming right now. Good for them!
P.S. Excellent Aurelius quote. Great Cat Stevens song, too.