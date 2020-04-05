Lens Artists Photo Challenge #91 – Simplicity

And I learned what is obvious to a child. That life is simply a collection of little lives, each lived one day at a time. That each day should be spent finding beauty in flowers and poetry and talking to animals. That a day spent with dreaming and sunsets and refreshing breezes cannot be bettered. But most of all, I learned that life is about sitting on benches next to ancient creeks with my hand on her knee and sometimes, on good days, for falling in love.
Nicholas Sparks 

There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth.
Leo Tolstoy,

Like all magnificent things, it’s very simple.
Natalie Babbitt

The older I get, the more I desire simplicity. – Andy Mineo

If you will stay close to nature, to its simplicity, to the small things hardly noticeable, those things can unexpectedly become great and immeasurable.
Rainer Maria Rilke

We have lost contact with reality, the simplicity of life. – Paulo Coelho

 

Patti’s challenge is to show what Simplicity means to you. Visit her blog and get inspired!

”As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and intensifies, many of us around the world are spending a lot of time at home, following governmental regulations to shelter in place.” … ” For me, this time also highlights the value of simplicity.” And I agree, in simplicity lies a great amount of love and harmony. Maybe we now are starting to resume contact with reality, and simplicity of life. Our planet and everything living is in great need of it. Let us stay in contact – always.

I think my images speak for themselves, but the opener…what is it? It is the soft edge of a rose petal – from a vase with ten roses standing on my table right now. I love them. Flowers, I must have flowers. Always.

Thank you, Tina, for the beautiful Distance theme! And, we’re delighted to announce that next week’s challenge will be led by our next guest host–John Steiner of Journeys with Johnbo.  Welcome, John!  Please stop by and visit John’s site next Saturday at noon.

Here’s our schedule for the rest of April:

As always, stay well, stay safe, and keep creating!

 

 

 

 

15 comments on “Lens Artists Photo Challenge #91 – Simplicity

  5. Beautiful pics and fantabulous quotes – Again! Sorry I don’t have a new way of commenting upon it – but simple is best and the line left is simple, tried and true….? 😀

  6. As always, love your images and your message Ann-Christine. One would know your love of flowers simply by looking at your images of them. I don’t think you’ve ever included one that I wouldn’t proudly hang on my wall.

  7. A beautiful series that conveys the simple things in life that bring the most pleasure, Ann-Christine. Love that opening excerpt. Wishing you safe and healthy days. 💙

  9. Oh….Ann-Christine. Your post, your images, quotes, and thoughts are wonderful! I love the rose petal in the first shot and the bent nails in the wood. You’ve got a marvelous photographic eye! Take care and stay well.

  11. I love your gallery of images; and the words you’ve chosen to accompany them. If there is good to come from these times, I hope it will include more people consciously choosing simpler, healthier lives.

