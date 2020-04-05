And I learned what is obvious to a child. That life is simply a collection of little lives, each lived one day at a time. That each day should be spent finding beauty in flowers and poetry and talking to animals. That a day spent with dreaming and sunsets and refreshing breezes cannot be bettered. But most of all, I learned that life is about sitting on benches next to ancient creeks with my hand on her knee and sometimes, on good days, for falling in love.
There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth.
Like all magnificent things, it’s very simple.
The older I get, the more I desire simplicity. – Andy Mineo
If you will stay close to nature, to its simplicity, to the small things hardly noticeable, those things can unexpectedly become great and immeasurable.
We have lost contact with reality, the simplicity of life. – Paulo Coelho
Patti’s challenge is to show what Simplicity means to you. Visit her blog and get inspired!
”As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and intensifies, many of us around the world are spending a lot of time at home, following governmental regulations to shelter in place.” … ” For me, this time also highlights the value of simplicity.” And I agree, in simplicity lies a great amount of love and harmony. Maybe we now are starting to resume contact with reality, and simplicity of life. Our planet and everything living is in great need of it. Let us stay in contact – always.
I think my images speak for themselves, but the opener…what is it? It is the soft edge of a rose petal – from a vase with ten roses standing on my table right now. I love them. Flowers, I must have flowers. Always.
15 comments on “Lens Artists Photo Challenge #91 – Simplicity”
Such a beautiful post. Your flower photos just made my day.
Just beautiful …. this gallery, shows … your soul!!!!
I will thats a cracki g selection of images
beautiful images and words, Ann Christine! i love the message! thank you for sharing 🙂
Beautiful pics and fantabulous quotes – Again! Sorry I don’t have a new way of commenting upon it – but simple is best and the line left is simple, tried and true….? 😀
As always, love your images and your message Ann-Christine. One would know your love of flowers simply by looking at your images of them. I don’t think you’ve ever included one that I wouldn’t proudly hang on my wall.
A beautiful series that conveys the simple things in life that bring the most pleasure, Ann-Christine. Love that opening excerpt. Wishing you safe and healthy days. 💙
Beautiful Beautiful! I especially love the cross as we head into Easter week. …and the older I get the more I desire simplicity!! 😊💜
Oh….Ann-Christine. Your post, your images, quotes, and thoughts are wonderful! I love the rose petal in the first shot and the bent nails in the wood. You’ve got a marvelous photographic eye! Take care and stay well.
Perfect words and images! Something about those bent nails….really like that one!
I love your gallery of images; and the words you’ve chosen to accompany them. If there is good to come from these times, I hope it will include more people consciously choosing simpler, healthier lives.
Beautiful examples of simplicity
Wonderful shots.
Good mix of shots for this week’s theme AC…nice capture of the bent nails 🙂
As ever, your sympathetic blend of quotations and lovely photos nails the theme perfectly.