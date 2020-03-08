We welcome another guest blogger this week, Miriam of The Showers of Blessings. She suggests we find reflections to share.
Believe it or not, but I found myself in some of mine…even though I never do selfies.
Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.
―
Today, International Women’s Day, we might just change his quote a bit…and put in woman and women too.
Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?
―
Did you ever wonder if the person in the puddle is real, and you’re just a reflection of him?
―
Bewilderment increases in the presence of the mirrors.
―
When do I see a photograph, when a reflection?
―
A lake is a landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is Earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.
―
These images were made in Iceland, Stettin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Norway and Switzerland. As usual, click to enlarge.
For the rest of March, we will follow the usual schedule – and stay tuned for next Saturday when the host is me, Leya!
- March 14 – Ann-Christine of Leya
- March 21 – Amy of The World is A Book
- March 28– Tina of Travels and Trifles
